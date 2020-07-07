LA GRANDE — John Howard described his younger brother, Paul Howard, as a man who didn’t complain in spite of the circumstances he faced.
“He did the best he could with the hand he was dealt with,” John Howard said. “As family members and friends, we were proud of the way he handed himself all the way through life.”
Paul Howard, 62, died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19, his brother said.
“It’s just the sudden shock,” John Howard said Monday. “Three weeks ago Paul was enjoying life, enjoying his work and family and doing all the things he loved to do. In three weeks, it’s all gone. It’s a total shock. It seems surreal.
“Paul had many years of life ahead of him if it had not been for the COVID virus.”
John previously told The Observer his brother contracted the virus through community spread and was admitted to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, and initially returned home after a three-day stay in the hospital.
“I think he had a flare-up with the virus,” John Howard said. “He responded to the steroid drug quite well, but then the virus had a comeback on him. It’s a sleeping killer — a silent killer — I’ll say that.”
Paul Howard was readmitted to Grande Ronde, then transferred to Vibra Hospital of Boise, which his brother said had a wing specifically dedicated to coronavirus treatment.
“We could not be there with Paul at either location,” John Howard said.
The family held a graveside service Monday.
“We’ll be quoting scripture from the Bible and talking about Paul, reminiscing,” John Howard said prior to the service.
Growing up, Paul Howard, who John said was a high school athlete, was known for racing, and he had a car that few could beat.
“(He) enjoyed his 1969 383 Magnum Roadrunner,” John said. “He loved to race other people with cars during the 70s and lived life to the fullest. It was one of the fastest cars in the valley at the time.”
John said Paul, who smoked for about four decades, faced mental health issues beginning in his 20s that affected him, but didn’t stop him.
“He made the best of his life, even though he lived with that complication,” John said. “He lived independently, was able to socialize, was able to work, enjoy family events, and be a normal person, even though he was compromised with a mental illness. He never once complained about his illness, never felt sorry for himself or shameful.”
John called his brother a man who was dedicated to his work, which he said included a 25-year career at the Center for Human Development Inc., and said he was “most proud” of what Paul did to help their mother, Carolyn.
“We always looked up to Paul for the courage he had. And he’ll be missed in our family for a very long time,” John Howard said.
John spoke candidly about individuals needing to protect themselves and others in the community with the coronavirus present.
“We all need to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus,” he said. “We just need to be sensitive to those that have underlying health problems, whether they are diabetic or have asthma. ... Some of us live without taking medication or are healthy, (but) we need to be cognizant of those that have health problems and are struggling.”
He’s especially adamant about it because he doesn’t want to see anyone face what his family has.
“I think it’s important we wear a mask when you’re in a store or in close quarters, and social distance outside to stop the spread,” he said. “I really don’t want any other community members to go through losing a loved one through COVID such as our family has.”
