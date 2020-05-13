La Grande RV makers resuming production

LA GRANDE — Northwood Investments, parent company to La Grande-based recreational vehicle manufacturers Northwood Manufacturing and Outdoors RV announced Tuesday the plants will resume production Monday.
Northwood and Outdoors have a three-phase plan for the reopening, according to the press release from Northwood Investments.
Phase One included a series of steps and precautions to give employees the safest work environment possible, including using a touchless, thermal thermometer to take each employee’s temperature; a daily employee safety survey; and using face masks, disposable gloves, disinfectant and hand sanitizer.
Company CEO Craig Orton in the press release stated the health and safety of employees remains the No. 1 priority.
“We want to be sure to protect all our team members while they are at work as well as our community as a whole,” he said.
With the safety measures now in place, Northwood and Outdoors began Phase Two on Tuesday, with production managers contacting employees via phone and text to recall the first wave of workers to restart the manufacturing lines.
“Given everything we have all been through the past few weeks and months, it just feels great to simply say, ‘We’re back,’” Orton said.
Phase Three is the return of the balance of the work force, the company reported, which it expects to occur within the next few weeks. Northwood Investments CFO Cerise Smallwood said the intention is to get employees back to work as soon possible.
“We are a family here,” she stated in the press release, “and we truly miss every single person.”
To assist in keeping clear lines of communication, the two manufactures are asking every employee to call their respective plant office this week between 8 a.m. and noon and ask to speak to the production staff about work schedules. Northwood Manufacturing and Outdoors RV will provide more scheduling information as it becomes available.
