LA GRANDE — La Grande School District announced via a letter to parents and students Friday evening, Nov. 6, a second staff member in the district has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual works at Central Elementary School. The district announced the day prior a case among the high school staff.
"As members of the school community, we understand this might raise concerns, alongside a caring response," district superintendent George Mendoza said in the letter.
The Central staff member has not been on campus since Thursday. The school remains open at this time and all affected work areas are being deep cleaned and sanitized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.