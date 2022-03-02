LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District may be on track to soon be COVID-19 free.
The school district’s most recent statistics indicate that 12 students and no staff members missed school during the week of Feb. 21-25 because of positive COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with those who have COVID-19.
The new figures are down from the week of Feb. 14-18 when 17 students and two staff missed school because of COVID-19.
The latest student statistics are down dramatically from the week of Feb. 7-11 when 60 students and two staff were absent from school due to COVID-19. They are down even more significantly from the week of Jan. 18-21 when 153 students missed school due to COVID-19.
The La Grande School District’s latest figures indicate that three students missed school the week of Feb. 21-25 because of positive COVID-19 tests. Two of the students were from Central Elementary School and one was from La Grande High School.
The statistics also indicate that nine students missed school because of close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Four of these students were from La Grande High School, three were from Central Elementary School and two were from La Grande Middle School.
