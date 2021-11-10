LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s COVID-19 infection rate, which had been dropping dramatically, is up slightly.
The La Grande School District’s latest weekly statistics show that 17 students missed school during the week of Nov. 1-5 because of positive COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with those who have COVID-19. That number is up eight from the week of Oct. 25-29 when nine students missed school because of COVID-19 but down significantly from the week of Oct. 18-22 when 48 students missed class because of COVID-19 and the week of Oct. 11-15 when 57 students missed school because of it.
“I’m happy that the trend is going down," said La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza.
Mendoza noted that the school district’s infection rate is far lower than it was in August, September and much of October. To put things in perspective he pointed out that in the past three weeks the total number of students who missed school due to COVID-19 was 43, a far cry from the 123 students and staff who were out during one week in mid-September.
The school district’s statistics indicate that no staff members were absent during the week of Nov. 1-5 due to positive COVID-19 tests, symptoms of the disease or close contact with someone who has it. This marks the fifth week in a row that the La Grande School District did not have any staff out because of COVID-19.
The district’s latest statistics, based on reports to school district nurses, indicate that four students were out due to testing positive for COVID-19. Two of these students were at Central Elementary School while Greenwood and Island City elementary schools each had one student out.
One student missed school due to a positive COVID-19 test the week of Oct. 25-29.
A total of 12 students were quarantined the week of Nov. 1-5 due to close contact with someone with COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19, up four from the previous week. Five of the students out Nov. 1-5 were from Island City Elementary, three were from both Central Elementary and Greenwood Elementary and one was from La Grande Middle School.
Mendoza stressed that students and staff still must exercise caution and follow COVID-19 safety protocol despite the overall decline in the infection rate.
“We have to be careful in order to continue operating," Mendoza said.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
