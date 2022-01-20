LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 19, which stated that the school is encountering a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The statement from Superintendent George Mendoza acknowledged that the school district is experiencing similar trends with COVID-19 that are happening across the community and throughout Oregon.
According to the letter, 172 COVID-19 related events occurred last week — including positive cases, symptoms and isolation. On Jan. 18, more than 80 similar events occurred within the school district. The letter stated that a continued increase in COVID-19 numbers will make it challenging for the school to remain open.
“Our goal is to remain in operations with in-person learning experiences every school day, as long as it is safe to do so,” the statement read.
In order to keep students in school, the district is asking families and students to emphasize the use of masks while in school. The statement also recommended that students stay home from school if they are feeling sick or experiencing and COVID-19 symptoms.
The La Grande School District recommended that students who have been sick stay home for at least 24 hours after symptoms have gone away.
The statement noted that La Grande would consider a short-term closure of the district as a last resort if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase. The press release stated that the district is not considering comprehensive distance learning at this time — in the case of a short-term closure, the district intends to offer independent study options.
La Grande is currently still at the moderate-risk category, but the district could shift to high risk if cases continue to occur.
“It continues to be a district goal to remain in-person with academic services as well as school activities,” the statement read.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.