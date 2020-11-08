LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is hosting a live virtual town hall Tuesday, Nov. 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The focus will be on how the new Oregon health metrics, and the recent increase in COVD-19 cases, impact the district.
There will not be a live Q&A session during the town hall, but the district invites the community to submit questions via email to reopening@lagrandesd.org by Monday, Nov. 9. District officials will look for trends in submitted questions and address those issues during the livestream.
Attend the town hall live at LGSD TV (www.lgsd.tv) or the La Grande SD Facebook page. The event also will be available for viewing after Tuesday on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.