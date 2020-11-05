LA GRANDE — A teacher at La Grande High School on Wednesday, Nov. 4, tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent George Mendoza reported.
In a letter to parents and students Wednesday, Mendoza said the school is following the protocol for a positive case.
"As members of the school community, we understand this might raise concerns, alongside a caring response," Mendoza wrote. "We are working closely with Center for Human Development to respond to this news and protect the health of our community."
The teacher has not been back into the building since Monday, and their work areas along with the common work areas for staff were being deep cleaned. Mendoza said the school remains open.
The announcement came as Union County cases continue to rise. The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported seven new positive cases in the county, bringing the county's total to 513 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for the county, said the community can change the trend's direction.
"But to keep the numbers down," she said, "we need the whole community to take actions to mitigate the spread."
Brogoitti said with the number of cases increasing, schools soon may have to start to consider closing doors and limiting in-person instruction.
"We aren't at the limit yet, but if our numbers keep going up, it is very possible we could reach the limit of more than 60 cases over a two week period," Brogoitti said.
The Center for Human Development Public Health, La Grande, reported 36 positive cases since Oct. 29. The previous week, from Oct. 22-28, CHD reported 19 cases.
The local upward tick in cases is consistent with a statewide rise.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 805 cases statewide Thursday, Oregon's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. The OHA in its weekly report for Oct. 26 through Nov. 1 reported 3,542 new cases of COVID-19, a 34% increase from the previous weeks tally of 2,642.
The Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, is the regional resource hospital for the Oregon Health Authority's Region 9, which encompasses Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker and Malheur counties. Mardi Ford, Grande Ronde's communications director, said increasing numbers of cases does not necessarily translate into more hospitalizations.
"We do want the community to know that we are well prepared as we have shown over the past nine months to take care of all our patients," Ford said. "We take our role as the health care leader for our community very seriously."
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Region 9 has 14 out of 26 staffed ICU beds available and 47 out of 136 staffed non-ICU beds available.
