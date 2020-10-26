LA GRANDE — The annual Nov. 11 La Grande Veterans Day Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Craig, commander of American Legion Post 43, which hosts the parade, said the Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 restrictions again large gatherings necessitated the cancellation.
“We are hopeful that we will be able to start it up again in 2021," Craig said.
The parade has been conducted annually in La Grande since 1919. Craig said it was first known as the Armistice Day Parade before becoming the Veterans Day Parade.
La Grande Unit 43 Auxiliary has traditionally served spaghetti dinners at the American Legion Hall after the parade. Craig said that again will be the case this year, only the meals will be in to-go boxes, which the Auxiliary will distribute in the parking lot of the American Legion Hall, 301 Fir St.
The auxiliary will prepare 100 meals, and they will be available on Veterans Day 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until the meals are gone. The lunches also include garlic bread and homemade cookies. They will be free to all veterans and members of the auxiliary who are current on their dues. Everyone else will be charged $5 per meal, said Maggie LaMont, president of the La Grande Unit 43 Auxiliary.
People picking up meals will be directed to enter the American Legion Hall parking lot from Fir Street and exit via Jefferson Avenue.
