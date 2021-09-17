LA GRANDE — The La Grande High School volleyball team has postponed several games and withdrawn from two upcoming tournaments due to COVID-19 cases within the team.
The Tigers were slated to play at the Sisters Tournament Saturday, Sept. 18, and the North Marion Tournament on Sept. 25, but the team had to withdraw. Additionally, matchups against Baker City and Ontario were moved back to allow the team to quarantine for a two-week period, La Grande Athletic Director Darren Goodman said.
“We’re just doing what we can to get everyone healthy and have as normal a season as we can,” he said.
The road matchup with Ontario will now be played on Sept. 29, while the home game against Baker was rescheduled to Oct. 7. According to Goodman, the opposing schools were understanding in combining efforts to reschedule the matches rather than have the games result in forfeits.
“Everybody’s been understanding and going through this stuff,” Goodman said.
La Grande is currently 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in league play. The matchup against Ontario will be the team’s first game back after the quarantine period.
