SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority documented 12 new COVID-19 cases in Union County and 22 new cases in Wallowa County in its report on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
The new cases, combined with yesterday’s 10 reported cases, bring Union County to 3,022 since the start of the pandemic. Wallowa County currently stands at 626 cases since the beginning of COVID-19.
An OHA report from the morning of Oct. 6 documented a 74-year-old man from Union County who died at Grande Ronde Hospital on Oct. 4, following a positive test on Sept. 19. The death marked the 41st in Union County since the start of the pandemic.
The latest reports bring Union County’s case total to 67 in October, while Wallowa County is at 44.
Across Oregon, 1,564 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported, in addition to 1,650 on the report from Tuesday. The new cases bring the state’s total to 338,130 since the start of the pandemic, while 33 new reported COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday’s report bring Oregon’s total death toll to 3,900.
The report shows that there are currently 730 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Out of 693 total adult ICU beds, 53 are currently available in Oregon. Of the 4,240 adult non-ICU beds in Oregon, 319 are currently open.
The state’s running seven-day average for COVID-19 vaccines currently stands at 11,561 doses per day.
