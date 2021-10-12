SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority revealed its daily report on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, which showed eight new COVID-19 cases in Union County and five new cases in Wallowa County.
Across the state, 82 news COVID-19 related deaths were reported, which brings Oregon’s death toll to 4,084 since the start of the pandemic. The report shows that this is the highest quantity of deaths in the state on a single day during the pandemic, partly due to a death data reconciliation across hospitals in Oregon.
OHA tallied 1,413 new confirmed and presumptive cases, which raises the state’s total to 345,344 since the start of COVID-19.
In Union County, the new cases bring the county’s total to 3,100 since the start of the pandemic. Wallowa County has totaled 656 cases in that time period.
In the state there are 585 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 59 patients from yesterday’s report. Out of the 682 total adult ICU beds in Oregon, 56 are currently available. For adult non-ICU beds, 298 are currently available out of 4,117.
The state’s seven-day average of vaccination doses stands at 10,352 doses per day.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.