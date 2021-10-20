SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority revealed its daily report on Wednesday, Oct. 20, which showed one new COVID-19 death in Union County.
A 64-year-old man from Union County tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 18 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying condition.
A previous report on Oct. 18 that accounts for weekend cases revealed 31 new cases and one new death in Union County.
The death was a 92-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 15 at Grande Ronde Hospital. The woman had underlying conditions
Across Oregon, 1,343 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported, while nine new deaths were tallied. The report brings the state’s total to 354,681 cases and 4,235 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The update showed eight new COVID-19 cases in Union County and six in Wallowa County.
The new case report, combined with yesterday's numbers, brings Union County’s total to 3,173 since the beginning of COVID-19, while Wallowa County stands at 682 cases.
There are currently 568 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon. Out of 703 adult ICU beds in the state, 63 are currently open. There are 267 free adult non-ICU beds out of 4,113 in the state.
Oregon’s current seven-day running average of vaccine doses is 9,343 doses per day.
