Law enforcement adapts to new normal

LA GRANDE — Calls to law enforcement have decreased since Gov. Kate Brown issued a stay home order. As one of the essential services that remains operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, the local police department is adapting to a new normal.
La Grande police Sgt. Jason Hays said the department received 1,132 calls in February, before the stay home order went into effect. In March, with most people inside, calls dropped to 1,064. In March 2019 the police received 1,183 calls.
Dispatchers also are changing what they do. In addition to usual questions, such as the nature of the situation and the location, dispatchers now ask screening questions regarding COVID-19 in case an officer needs to respond.
Officers do their best to maintain the minimum 6-feet social distancing rule, and if necessary, don personal protective equipment. In the case of an arrest where the suspect shows signs of illness, police ask the person to put on a mask.
After taking someone to jail, police clean their vehicle. Jail staff also screen incoming inmates for COVID-19 symptoms.
“We are conducting business as normally as possible under the circumstances while utilizing social distancing practices, good hand washing techniques, wearing personal protective equipment, sanitizing our spaces and using a screening process to minimize risk,” Hays said.
While some complaints have come in from citizens seeing people not practicing social distancing, police are not citing or arresting people for not following such measures. Rather, officers are educating people on the importance of the remaining a minimum of 6 feet apart. For the most part, Hays said, people are following the social distancing order.
