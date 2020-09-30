SALEM — Oregon lawmakers approved money to start paying wildfire costs and helping homeowners rebuild, add workers to process unemployment claims and update technology and expand capacity for coronavirus testing.
They did so Friday, Sept. 25, during an Emergency Board meeting that lasted more than three hours. The board’s 20 members handle budget matters between sessions of the full Legislature.
And Monday, Gov. Kate Brown extended the state ban on evictions from residential rental units through the end of the year.
Though the board has met monthly since the 2020 session adjourned March 5 — and twice in August — Friday’s session was the first after the board committed all of Oregon’s $1.4 billion share of federal pandemic aid under the CARES Act.
The board enabled the Oregon Department of Forestry to tap $75 million, instead of the original $20 million, to start paying suppression costs of the wildfires that have swept through about 1 million acres of forests since Labor Day. As many as three dozen fires burned at once across Oregon.
Prior to Labor Day, 2020 wildfire suppression costs were estimated at $31 million, with the state on the hook for about $24.5 million after federal aid.
Officials have said the costs of Oregon wildfire suppression will approach $100 million. Though about half that total will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, State Forester Peter Daugherty said his agency will have to pay the bills pending reimbursement.
“With this kind of a fire season, we have started conversations with our federal partners about completely revamping the approach we take with the expected amount of cost processing that we are going to have to do,” Daugherty said.
The agency had a backlog of about $100 million in costs from previous wildfires. It has whittled that number down to $44 million.
Daugherty said the agency has to improve its recovery process.
Housing aid
Meanwhile, lawmakers approved $10 million, up from the $2 million originally proposed, for a program that gives grants of $7,000 to low-income homeowners for wildfire recovery after they tap private insurance and federal disaster aid.
The Aug. 10 special session of the Legislature actually had abolished the program, effective on May 31, 2021, because it had seen little use. But after the Labor Day wildfires, the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services received 315 applications for the $197,301 remaining in the program. The number then jumped to around 600.
Employment money
In other actions, the board approved more money for the Employment Department for these purposes:
• $421.4 million in federal funds for six weeks of unemployment benefit payments under the Lost Wages Assistance program. Those payments, which come from $44 billion drawn from FEMA, are scheduled to start at the end of September. They will cover the period from July 26 — when the extra $600-per-week payments under the CARES Act stopped in Oregon — through Sept. 5.
• $31.8 million in federal funds for 322 limited-duration workers to process unemployment claims.
• $8.1 million in federal funds for 94 limited-duration workers to process claims from self-employed and gig workers that the CARES Act made newly eligible for federal unemployment benefits. Although most claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have received initial processing, nearly 50,000 await adjudication to make sure they do not qualify for regular benefits drawn from the state trust fund.
• $1.2 million in other funds for 16 permanent workers to help with modernization of the agency’s technology, which dates back three decades and relies on a mainframe system that uses a computer language dating back to 1959. The agency has announced it has chosen a vendor (FAST Enterprises) to start negotiations on a contract for a replacement system.
More money for testing
Oregon lawmakers approved $5.5 million, well short of the Oregon Health Authority’s $29.4 million request, to take preliminary steps toward increasing the state’s capacity to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Emergency Board also asked the agency to return in December with a report on next steps.
The agency sought the larger amount as part of a plan to increase laboratory testing capacity at the University of Oregon and Oregon State University. The number of statewide tests would rise from about 7,000 to 17,000 and would take into account a potential surge in infections this winter.
Brown extends residential eviction ban
Gov. Kate Brown’s ban on residential evictions now is in effect through the end of the year.
Brown’s order comes after she had extended a ban on mortgage foreclosures until Dec. 31. Brown left open the possibility of extending the ban again, saying restrictions need to be in place until the Legislature meets next January.
Brown’s issued executive orders banning residential evictions in March and added a commercial eviction ban in April. The move comes amid widespread unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown or cutbacks of businesses around the state.
During the first special session of the Legislature in June, lawmakers passed a bill barring residential and commercial evictions through Sept. 30. Brown said the pandemic, wildfires, the flu season and the onset of colder weather made the extension of the residential ban by executive order necessary.
The ban prohibits all “non-payment and other no-cause” evictions. There are no requirements that renters submit information on their economic status to landlords or government officials.
When the moratorium is eventually lifted, renters likely will owe back rent unless there is a government aid. The legislation approved in June outlined a six-month repayment plan of back rent.
Brown’s order did not address the status of commercial evictions.
