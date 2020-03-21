LA GRANDE — Elgin resident Carmon Chandler is heading efforts in her town to get deliveries to those who cannot leave their home.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for social distancing to combat the spread of the 2019 coronavirus, empty store shelves and Facebook posts on community groups attest to the fear locals have of closures and running out of supplies. Local health authorities Thursday reported the CDC confirmed Union County's first case of COVID-19. The upper respiratory illness has no vaccine.

Chandler, a home care worker, said the idea of providing deliveries "popped" into her head one day after work.

"I thought, 'Why not see if I can get people to volunteer?'" she said.

Chandler said 18 women have offered to help with deliveries in Elgin. The delivery is free — the only thing people pay for are the items they purchase. Chandler said she has put up flyers around town to create awareness of the available assistance.

"This service isn't just for seniors, but also for people who are sick or at risk of being sick," Chandler said.

She said the benefit of having a neighbor do deliveries rather than a company or restaurant employee is the familiar face, especially in a time of uncertainty. She and the volunteers will pick up and deliver groceries or medications, whatever is needed.

"I am about helping whoever I can and being there for people," Chandler said. "I enjoy when I see people doing the same thing on a bigger scale."

Safeway in La Grande is offering another way to help people who are at a higher risk of serious illness. The store is dedicating the first few hours of operation each day to seniors and other at risk people to shop. From 7-9 a.m., Safeway is asking people who are not seniors or more vulnerable to COVID-19 to wait to come into the store. This allows those most at risk to avoid large crowds and reduce the potential of contracting the virus.

No restaurants or bars can offer dine-in service due to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's Executive Order 20-07. The mandate still allows for take-out and delivery. Some businesses that did not offer delivery before are now doing so, including Sub Shop 21 in La Grande and Cowboy and Angel's Place in Elgin, according to those restaurants' social media posts.

Another option is available for receiving food from restaurants in La Grande. My Town 2 Go offers food delivery from a dozen or so eating establishments. Go to www.mytown2go.com and enter your address and the website will show the options available.

"Since most restaurants are now doing delivery to stay open, those who can't do it because of cost or staffing by delivering for them," said Lucas Wagoner, owner of My Town 2 Go in La Grande.

Wagoner said the price structure for deliveries will remain for the time being, but he has added measures to protect the health of drivers and customers. There is now an option for no-contact delivery, which means a person can order food and pay online with a debit or credit card and ask for the food to be left at the door. My Town 2 Go also will deliver groceries.

City organizations have begun offering extra help as well. The city of Island City announced assistance for elderly citizens with running errands, such as grocery shopping or picking up takeout food and medications.

“We have people ready, willing and able to help in any way we can during this time,” the city announced Wednesday afternoon. Call Island City's city hall at 541-963-5017.

On its Facebook page, La Grande Parks and Recreation Department said, "If you need help with something, send us an email with details or give us a call, and if it’s within our ability, we’ll help you out." Email mckayla.nitz@cityoflagrande.org or call 541-962-1352.

A public Facebook group has also been created to help facilitate and raise awareness about assistance available, offered by individuals, businesses and organizations. Search for "Union County COVID-19 Services."