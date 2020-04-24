LG School Board alters budget approval schedule due to COVID-19

LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s budget calendar is set to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The La Grande School Board agreed via consensus at a work session Wednesday night to delay the start of its budget committee meetings for 2020-21 because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. When it meets May 13, the board will vote to officially change its budget calendar. The budget committee will first meet in June rather than in mid-May due to the change.
The rescheduling will allow the budget committee to have a better idea of how much state funding the school district will receive in 2020-21. The budget will be based in part on the state’s May 20 Oregon Revenue Forecast. It is believed that the revenue forecast will be down from previous forecasts because of steps the state has taken to protect the public from COVID-19. These measures have included shutting down many businesses, which has reduced how much income tax revenue Oregon will be receiving.
La Grande School District Business Manager Chris Panike said there has been speculation that budget cuts will be needed.
The budget committee will first meet on June 3, at which time its members will receive the school district’s proposed 2020-21 budget.
The committee will have the option of approving the budget at that meeting or meeting again on June 10 and June 17 to look more closely at the proposed spending plan.
The budget committee is responsible for approving a proposed budget, which then will be submitted to the school board.
The school board will vote on adoption of the budget June 24.
In other matters, the school board received a presentation from Carol Samuels, managing director for Piper Sandler Companies, a multinational independent bank and financial services company. Samuels spoke to the board about the potential refinancing of payments the school district must make for general obligation bonds. Money from the bonds funded about $30 million in capital construction and building maintenance in the school district between 2015 and 2018.
Refinancing the debt payments could reduce the property tax payments property owners in the school district must pay for the bond. Merle Comfort, chair of the La Grande School Board, said the the school district will be monitoring market conditions to see if a refinancing package will be feasible to pursue in the future. Comfort said the the school district will be ready to respond quickly if the economic conditions improve to the point that the school district will be in a position to potentially save taxpayers money.
