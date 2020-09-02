LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is starting the new school year where it ended the last one in terms of it food service program, which is good news for local families.
The school district will continue to offer free lunches to all youths age 18 and younger each school day as it did last spring. It is again doing this via the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option. The federal agency first put the program into effect earlier this year to help youths during COVID-19 pandemic and fully reimburses school districts for lunches they serve to those age 18 and younger.
The USDA on Monday, Aug. 31, granted school districts the opportunity to continue participating in the Seamless Summer Option, said Chris Panike, the La Grande School District’s business manager. Free lunches are thus available for pick up each school day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Central, Greenwood and Island City elementary schools.
The La Grande School District originally intended to provide its lunches via the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision program. Through that plan, lunches would be free to all district students in kindergarten through eighth grade, and most La Grande High School students would have to pay for their lunches. All lunches also would have been available at the elementary schools. K-8 students would have had to prove they were La Grande School District students before receiving the free lunches.
Panike said the CEP program could have put staff providing lunches in the awkward situation of turning away children ineligible for free lunches because they were too young or were not students in the district. He said the Seamless Summer Option will prevent this from happening.
The La Grande School District will be able to continue participating in the Seamless Summer Option program in 2020 for at least as long as it continues providing all of its instruction via the Comprehensive Distance Learning program. The school must continue providing all instruction virtually because of he COVID-19 pandemic.
Char Hampton, a La Grande School District operations specialist who works in its food service program, said the continuation of the Seamless Summer Option program has been well received.
“We are very excited. It is a good thing,” Hampton said.
