LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District will encounter uncertain financial waters in 2020-21 but there is a realistic chance it will emerge in solid condition.
School Superintendent George Mendoza told the district’s budget committee Wednesday night that, despite the funding shortfall the state has suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic, he believes there is a good chance Oregon’s school districts may not suffer a cut in state funding in 2020-21. State programs, according to some estimates, Mendoza said, are expected to lose about 10% of their revenue in 2020-21 because of the pandemic, which forced the state to shut down many businesses for two months, costing it significant income tax revenue and crippling the economy.
This means the state’s school fund is expected to lose about $900 million in revenue, but Mendoza said he thinks legislators will find a way to replace the money so schools will receive all of the funding allocated to them when lawmakers approved a $9 billion education budget for the 2019-21 biennium.
“I believe that the Legislature will backfill the state school fund,” Mendoza said.
The superintendent stressed, however, nothing will be certain until the Legislature meets this summer to make decisions regarding state funding.
“Until the Legislature meets, we will not know,” Mendoza said.
The superintendent said that in meetings with organizations, including the Confederation of Oregon Administrators, he has sensed top education leaders will push for full funding of public schools.
He said this could be achieved by drawing money from several state reserve funds and money generated by the new Corporate Activities Tax, which voters approved in 2019. The CAT tax is expected to raise between $1 billion and $2 billion a biennium, all of which is to be spent on boosting student success.
Mendoza said if the state provides full funding in 2020-21, it will put the La Grande School District in a much better position to deal with state funding shortfalls expected for 2021-22 and 2022-23 due to fallout from the pandemic.
The superintendent said his school district is building a strong reserve fund that could help it survive cuts in state funding without making program or staff reductions.
The school district got a good start at boosting its reserve fund this spring when the state closed schools, requiring La Grande to go into a distance education-only mode. Money the district saved on expenses included funds for substitute teachers and supplies. Furlough days for classified staff and teachers are also boosting the bottom line. The furlough program will save the school district $300,000 on employee pay for the remainder of 2019-20, which ends June 30.
Future steps to curtail spending may include cutting back on school field trips, reducing staff travel and cutting expenditures for classroom supplies and new maintenance equipment, Mendoza said.
“We need to make adjustments to build up our reserves,” he said.
The superintendent also said he expects the school district’s reserve fund to get a boost in stimulus funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. This could provide the school district with at least $400,000.
“I am confident that we will receive stimulus funding,” Mendoza said.
The superintendent also credited the work of business manager Chris Panike for helping the district’s budget picture.
“He is a great steward of public funds. He creates efficiencies,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza spoke to the budget committee at its first meeting of the year. The committee was presented with a proposed 2020-21 general fund budget of $26.39 million, about $1.18 million higher than the current budget. The spending plan calls for the school district to decrease its high cost capital projects fund by $75,000 and its five-year maintenance projects fund by $150,000. The district then would reallocate this $225,000 to reserve funds to better prepare the district for cuts. Mendoza asked the budget committee to advise him on whether to take these steps.
The budget committee will meet next June 10 to further discuss the financial situation. The committee is responsible for submitting a recommended budget to the La Grande School Board, which will vote June 24 on adoption of a 2020-21 budget.
