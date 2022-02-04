LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s COVID-19 picture is brightening.
The school district’s latest weekly statistics show that 130 students and 26 staff members missed school during the week of Jan. 26-28 because of positive COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with those who have COVID-19.
The new student figures are down from the week of Jan. 18-21 (a four-day week due to Martin Luther King Day) when 153 students were absent from school due to COVID-19, the highest since the start of the school year. The staff total was up by one. The week of Jan. 26-28 was a three-day school week, with conferences Jan. 24-25.
“We are coming down from our surge,” said La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza, adding that the La Grande School District’s dropping COVID-19 rate coincides with falling rates across the state.
“This is pretty exciting,” Mendoza said, adding that the fact the school district has been able to continue providing in-person instruction despite surges in COVID-19 has been a credit to the resiliency of the school district’s staff, students and the community.
The school district’s Jan. 26-28 statistics indicate that 16 staff members — seven from Island City Elementary School, three from La Grande Middle School, two each from Central and Greenwood elementary schools and one each from La Grande High School and the school district — were absent during the week due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The same set of statistics indicate that 47 students missed school because of positive COVID-19 tests, a decline of 11 from the previous week, with 15 from La Grande High School, nine each from Central and Island City, and seven each from Greenwood and LMS.
A total of 57 students missed school Jan. 26-28 because of close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive, with 16 from Central, 13 from LMS, 14 from Greenwood, eight from LHS and six from Island City. Two staff members from LMS missed school due to close contact.
Eight staff missed school due to COVID-19 symptoms. Six were from LMS and two were at Island City. A total 26 students missed school because of COVID-19 symptoms, six each at Island City, LMS and LHS, and four each at Central and Greenwood.
The La Grande School District’s statistics for Jan. 26-28 also indicated that 27 students had close contracts but were able to stay in school under the state’s test-to-stay program, because they tested negative for COVID-19 or because they were fully vaccinated. Six of the students were at Greenwood, Island City and LHS, five were Central students and four were LMS students.
