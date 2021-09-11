LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic has La Grande School District officials worried about the possibility of needing significantly more substitute staff later this school year.
The school district, according to its latest data, has five staff members out due to COVID-19. The total consists of two staff members who have contracted COVID-19 and three others who cannot work because they must be quarantined after exposure to a positive case.
The loss of the five employees has boosted the school district’s need for substitute staff to an average of about 16 a day, close to the school district’s pre-pandemic average range of 10-15 substitutes a day.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza fears that if the pandemic continues at its current level, there could be such a need for substitute staff that the school district’s operations could suffer. He said the district can continue operating well as long as the need for substitute staff does not exceed 30 per day.
Once more than 30 per day are needed, school district operations will be hurt but remain manageable. Mendoza said though that the school district would be in a world of hurt if the need for substitute staff ever reaches 40 or more and continues.
“If we have 40-45 staff out, we will be in trouble,” Mendoza said.
The school district has a fund of about $500,000 for substitute costs for the entire school year. Mendoza said if the fund is depleted, the school district will also be able to draw upon federal COVID-19 relief funds to cover the expense.
The likelihood of staff contracting COVID-19 could be elevated by the growing number of students with COVID-19. As of Sept. 3, the latest data available, a total of 15 students are out of school after contracting COVID-19. In addition, 29 students are out because of close contact to a COVID-19 case, and 13 are out due to primary COVID-19 symptoms.
The student numbers are noteworthy because in 2020-2021 there were virtually no student COVID-19 cases in the school district, Mendoza said. The reason for the increases in student cases, Mendoza said, may be because the much more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is now present.
La Grande High School has the most students out with COVID-19 with six, followed by La Grande Middle School with four cases, Central and Island City elementary schools each with two cases and Greenwood Elementary School with one.
Mendoza also addressed Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccination mandate. Brown has mandated that all teachers and school staff at schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
Exemptions will be granted for those who cannot take the vaccine because of their religious beliefs or medical reasons. Mendoza said the school district will be offering to help people filing for exemptions.
