LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District may fully reopen for all grades within a month.
This possibility is realistic after the Oregon Department of Education released revised metrics Friday, Oct. 30, which school districts must adhere to before they can offer on-site instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Presently, the La Grande School District is able to provide on-campus classes only for students in kindergarten through third grade, with the other students taking their classes via the district’s Comprehensive Distance Learning program. This soon could change thanks to the new metrics via the Oregon Department of Education’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance.
“Our full intention is to bring back all students by late November or early December, as long as it is safe,” stated La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza in a press release. “We will be working with Union County officials to determine when that will be.”
School district educational programs director Scott Carpenter said if schools reopen, students would have to stay in cohorts while attending classes on campus. If the school district is not able to fully open on a K-12 basis, the new metrics would allow the district to significantly expand its Limited In Person Instruction program, which allows students in grades 4-12 to attend school for onsite instruction on a limited basis.
Carpenter said he is heartened overall but the Oregon Department of Education’s new metrics.
“It signals that (ODE) wants schools to reopen and provides more local control,” he said.
Mendoza also said he felt encouraged.
“With the metric adjustments our goal of allowing more opportunities to have students return to our schools is now close to being realized,” Mendoza said.
The superintendent said the school district will make an announcement on a potential date for an expanded reopening after taking input from many stakeholders including its Ready Schools, Safe Learners planning teams, administrators, staff, families and students. He said the value of on-site instruction cannot be underestimated.
“We need to remember what kids are missing when they are not at school,” he said. “In-person instruction provides our children and families with more than access to an equitable education. Schools are a center of services to students and families, offering nutritious meals, access to social-emotion and mental health supports, as well as physical health services.”
The state’s metrics updates took effect Friday and potentially allows close to 130,000 students to return to some in-person instruction, according to an Oregon Department of Education. The guidance recommends schools use a methodical and cautious approach at the beginning that returns a portion of the school population first and then adds more students over time.
“This will allow schools to build new safety routines,” according to the education department’s press release, “stabilize cohorts and avoid sudden, disruptive transitions back to Comprehensive Distance Learning due to quarantine or isolation.”
