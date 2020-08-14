LA GRANDE — Thanks to the Oregon Legislature, all La Grande School District students in kindergarten through eighth grade will enjoy free lunches throughout the upcoming school year.
At a special session Monday, Aug. 10, the Legislature voted to provide about $40 million to the Fueling Students for Success program, which is part of the Students Success Act.
Chris Panike, the La Grande School District’s business manager, said funding the district will receive from the Fueling Students for Success nutrition program will boost the reimbursement the school district receives for lunches to 90% of what students normally are charged for them. That level will put the school district in a position in which it will be economically feasible to offer free K-8 lunches, Panike said. The money that went to Fueling Students for Success came from the state’s new corporate activity tax.
The La Grande School District was eligible for Fueling Students for Success funding because this is the first year in which all its schools serving K-8 students met the Community Eligibility Provision qualification level. Schools meet the CEP level if at least 40% of their students qualify for it. CEP students are those who qualify for help from one or more government assistance programs outside of those provided by school districts.
La Grande School District students will be served lunches once school begins Aug. 31. Present plans call for students in kindergarten through third grade to attend classes on site, which means they will be served free lunches at their schools. Students in all other grades will be taking classes via distance education due to state rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Off-site students will be able to pick up lunches at any grade school in the school district. Those in grades 4-8 will not be charged, but the cost for high school students is $3. High school students who have qualified for free and reduced cost lunches via an application process will pay less.
Panike said he was very happy when he learned the Legislature had provided the needed funding to the Fueling Students for Success program.
“We worked very hard (at setting up the K-8 free lunch program),” he said.
Panike said that the free K-8 lunches will not only help the school district’s younger students and their families, but it will also help its staff. He explained that staff members will no longer have to spend time getting students and their families to fill out applications for free and reduced cost lunches. It will also mean they will no longer have to spend time getting K-8 families to pay unpaid balances for lunches.
