LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District will hold a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
District officials are expected to discuss plans regarding potential changes to instruction at the beginning of the next semester.
The school district previously stated that grades seven through 12 may have an opportunity to return to in-person instruction when that semester begins Jan. 27.
Kindergarten through sixth-grade students returned to in-person instruction earlier this month. State guidelines were loosened early in the new year to give school districts more control over teaching methods used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public questions can be submitted until the morning of Jan. 21 by emailing them to reopening@lagrandesd.org.
The virtual town hall will stream live beginning at 6 p.m. To view the event, go online to lgsd.tv or the La Grande School District’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.