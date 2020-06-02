LA GRANDE — These teenagers took one of the biggest steps of their lives Saturday without putting a single foot forward. They are the 165 La Grande High School seniors who graduated on the go.
The graduates received their diplomas at a drive-thru commencement ceremony on K Avenue outside the school’s main entrance. The vehicle-based approach was in lieu of a traditional commencement because of the coronavirus, which has forced the state to prohibit large gatherings.
Late Saturday morning each senior, sitting in the front passenger seat in a vehicle with their family, received their diploma either from La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza, school board chair Merle Comfort or fellow board member Randy Shaw. Each was awarded at a diploma station, complete with a sound system, official photographers and a drone flying overhead capturing images for a livestream on the internet.
“It was really neat. I’m so glad that they did it that way. The community supported us well,” said Amber Hamilton, who received her diploma Saturday.
She said the unique ceremony will help La Grande’s class of 2020 to be forever remembered.
“Nobody will forget this class,” Hamilton said.
The new graduate said the ceremony eased much of the disappointment she felt after learning her school could not have a traditional commencement.
“I had been looking forward to it since kindergarten,’’ Hamilton said.
Graduates and their families lined up in vehicles, many colorfully decorated with signs and balloons, along K Avenue and onto Sunset Drive and H Avenue for a distance of about a half mile. Many people sat along K Avenue in lawn chairs cheering the graduates as the procession passed by.
2020 graduate Jenna Freels said she was heartened by the show of support.
“It was pretty emotional for me,” she said.
Festivities continued Saturday night at the La Grande Drive-in where a senior slideshow was on the big screen along with recorded presentations by the school’s valedictorians, class president Nicholas DuVernay and English and literature teacher Kristy Moore. The slideshow, which featured photos of the members of the class of 2020 from grade school through high school, was one of many that have been shown annually at LHS graduations.
Freels said the slideshow had more impact at the drive-in. She explained that at past graduations in the high school gym, the slideshow was on a smaller screen before the ceremony, which made it harder to see and meant that everyone was not focused on it at one time. The drive-in made it easier to see on a bigger screen and there were fewer distractions.
“It had everyone’s attention,” Freels said.
All 11 of La Grande High’s valedictorians — Molly Chadwick, Julie Chandler, Lara Insko, Kristal Jensen, Lian Moy, Keith Oswald, Katie Perry, Nathan Reed, Blaine Shaw, James Thurman and Brixtin Walker — received recognition at the drive-in program and spoke via pre-recorded presentations.
Moy made reference to the unconventional setting at the start of his presentation.
“Hey, everybody. Lian Moy here, talking to you from the big screen! I hope everyone is comfortable in your cars or wherever you’re watching this. Obviously, this isn’t the traditional graduation but that’s OK. Because sometimes change is inevitable. And other times, it’s not bad to change things up a bit,’’ Moy said.
Moore, the teacher who students chose as the guest speaker, urged the graduates to discover their potential.
“You have only just begun to live, and all of us who love and care about you must encourage you to to spread your wings and fly — or find your voice and roar! Continue your journey, and always make us proud. Mighty Tigers — let us hear you roar!” Moore said.
The senior class president, DuVernay, was among the students who addressed the challenges and loss the members of the class of 2020 have faced because of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of all school buildings in Oregon in mid-March.
“What an unexpected way to end our high school careers,” he said. “I know many of you, including myself, are saddened that we won’t get one more spring activities season, or get to experience all of the fun that goes along with being a senior on their final stretch of high school. Interacting with classmates, hanging with teachers, talking with our favorite secretaries, having a last dance at the prom and finally having a regular graduation. All of this has been stripped from us and unrightfully so.”
DuVernay then praised his classmates for their strength in the face of challenges such as the pandemic.
“There is one thing which never can be taken away from this class especially, and that is resilience,” he said.
The senior class president concluded his remarks by urging his classmates to forever be moving ahead. In making this point, DuVernay prompted the graduates to heed the words of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. — “If you can’t fly then run, if can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
Co-valedictorian Perry also spoke of the challenges the pandemic has posed and encouraged her classmates to rise above it. She cited people such as President Franklin Roosevelt, who overcame paralysis to become the United States’ longest serving president, as an example of those who have become the heroes of their story rather than the victims of their circumstances.
“So, class of 2020, let us seize this opportunity,” Perry said. “Let us refuse to be the victims of unfortunate circumstances. Armed with our extraordinary accomplishments and our extraordinary circumstances, let us do the extraordinary. Let us be the heroes of our stories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.