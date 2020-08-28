LA GRANDE — Despite COVID-19, Elgin Public Library and Cook Memorial Library are doing their best to continue to serve the public.
While the doors to La Grande’s library remain closed, the staff are inside managing some of the same services, with a safe twist. Elgin’s library reopened to the public May 11 with a 10-person limit on capacity.
“It is very important to have an accessible library, especially during this time we are in,” Elgin Public Library Director Michele Timmons said.
Circulation at each library has been down, according to Timmons and Cook Memorial Library Director Kip Roberson. From March to August 2019, Roberson said, patrons checked out 52,000 books. In 2020, checkouts were on hold due to complete closure of the library from March to May. Since reopening, the La Grande library has checked out 7,000 books.
Roberson said Cook Memorial Library’s alternative borrowing programs — including regular curbside pick-up and Tuesday’s Take-Out(side) outdoor browsing — have helped with circulation. The numbers could get another boost with the library’s most recent offering: home delivery.
“It’s good,” Roberson said. “But of course you still have people wanting to come inside and use the computer or print something.”
And Elgin Public Library and Cook Memorial Library are striving to meet the public’s needs beyond lending materials. Timmons said the library offers the computer for use by appointment, and Roberson said Cook Memorial soon will as well. The La Grande library is providing free WiFi outside the building for anyone, and for those with a valid library card there are some Chromebooks and hotspots available to borrow.
“People are still living their lives and need to be able to email, fax, make copies, and relax while reading a good book,” Timmons said.
Cook Memorial Library also is partnering with local schools to ensure all students have access to the technology they need for distance learning.
“We are working to make sure every student has an e-card,” Roberson said. “That way students can still check out books to read and utilize any of our many databases and resources.”
The director also reported Cook Memorial Library’s financials are looking OK. The city of La Grande, Roberson said, has not reduced the library’s funding for this fiscal year. But the library has cut out a small revenue stream.
“We have temporarily stopped putting fines on overdue books,” Roberson said. “We still put a charge on the account for lost books but we are not collecting the money yet. The amount we make (from fines) is unsubstantial when compared to our budget.”
Cook Memorial Library is staffed Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although you cannot yet go inside the building, Roberson said staff are ready to help whatever way they can. Elgin Library is open Monday and Friday 1-6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday noon to 6 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
