LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library cardholders can browse books again with the library’s Take-out(side) option. The inaugural effort was Tuesday, July 28, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in front of the Library in downtown La Grande.
“I love this. I think it is really great,” La Grande mother Valerie Colwell said. “My kids have been starving for books so we order a bunch of them online at one time. But it is really great to be able to browse through the books.”
The Take-out(side) move by the library provides an avenue for individuals to peruse through books that may otherwise be left indoors while the library is closed to the public.
“We noticed our new book shelf was full, and people tend to find books more while browsing,” Library Director Kip Roberson said. “We are going to gauge how popular it is after the first few days and will likely move forward and bring out more books.”
The library selected children and young adult books, new books, audiobooks and DVD bundles and brought them outside the front of the library with a laptop and scanner to check out materials. Patrons had to wear masks and gloves to browse the outside stacks.
A small cart of free books and the community pantry also were available outside, along with book returns and pickup. Roberson said the library is eager to reopen fully to the public but is doing what it can in the meantime to continue to serve the community.
“If a person is browsing but doesn’t see the book they wanted or liked we are happy to run in and get it for them,” Roberson said. “We are going to expand as much as we can until we can go back inside.”
Roberson said having the library outside during the same time as the La Grande Farmers Market helped draw a steady crowd for the first day. He said if more people come and want to have more opportunities to browse, the library would look for ways to accommodate doing Take-Out(side) more often.
The library also added new online service free to cardholders: AtoZ the USA, AtoZ the World and AtoZ World Culture. These resources provide information about people, cultures, geography, history and more across the globe.
