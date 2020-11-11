LA GRANDE — Many readers will be reaching for Cook Memorial Library’s doorbell instead of its bookshelves for the next 2-1/2 weeks.
The library in La Grande announced Monday, Nov. 9, it will be closed to the public through Sunday, Nov. 29, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure will comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week “pause” requirement, which took effect Wednesday in Union County and eight other counties in the state in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The library, which was closed Wednesday for Veterans Day, will continue to provide service through its takeout service beginning Thursday.
“We all must do our part to stop this virus from spreading further in our community,” said the library’s director, Kip Roberson, in a press release. “By not encouraging patrons to come inside the library and by limiting library staff and patron interactions, we can reduce the chances of anyone contracting the virus and hopefully prevent a longer closure or even tighter restrictions.”
Roberson said the library typically has had between 100 and 150 people come inside each day. That means patrons and staff are having a lot of brief interactions with one another, increasing the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19.
The library’s takeout service will function exactly as it did earlier this year when the library was closed due to COVID-19. Patrons can place items on hold in the library’s online catalog or by calling the library at 541-962-1339 and telling a staff member what they want to borrow. Once the library confirms a patron’s order is ready, the individual can pick it up at the front door Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to noon or from 4-6 p.m.
“Ring the the doorbell, and we’ll bring your items out to you,” Roberson said.
The library started its takeout program earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and kept it in place as an option until Oct. 19 when the library building was again opened to the public.
The library still will have story time for children on its YouTube channel, and people will be able to call staff to ask questions and receive book recommendations.
“We will be offering all of our regular services. You just can’t come inside for the next two weeks,” Roberson said.
The library director said the decision to close the library was difficult but necessary.
“We’re taking this precaution because we believe it’s the right thing to do,” said Roberson. “We truly care about the health and well-being of every one of our patrons and we don’t want to endanger the health of our patrons or our staff. We want everyone to be able to celebrate a happy and healthy Thanksgiving this year.”
To visit the library online go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.
