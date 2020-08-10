LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library is now offering laptop and Wi-Fi hot spot bundles for patrons to borrow.
The new ChromeKits program offers library users the opportunity to borrow a Chromebook laptop and a Wi-Fi hot spot together for a week at a time. Internet hotspot devices use cellphone signals to connect to the internet and broadcast a Wi-Fi connection for nearby wireless devices to use.
Beginning with two ChromeKits, the pilot program will help determine the actual need for computers and connectivity in La Grande. The library stated in a press release that according to the latest data available from BroadbandNow, at least 1,000 Union County residents live without home internet access, and it is estimated that nearly 20% of county residents don’t have a computer in their home.
“During the pandemic closure, the library expanded its digital library offerings; however, that expansion has only benefited those patrons who have internet access,” said Library Director Kip Roberson.
The new ChromeKit lending program is a way to give everyone equal access to technology.
“This program is perfect for us,” Roberson said in the release. “We’re all about providing access and taking away barriers.”
Providing patrons with a laptop with internet access outside the library can alleviate the stress of job hunting or completing an online training, it can give students access at home to complete homework, or it can give access to someone who would rather use a connected laptop from home rather than using their mobile device from their car in the library’s parking lot while connected to the library’s Wi-Fi.
ChromeKits are available to La Grande resident cardholders age 18 and older whose accounts are in good standing and have been active for at least six months. There is no fee to check out a bundle, but late fees of $5 per day and replacement costs will apply. Call the library at 541-962-1339 to reserve a ChromeKit. For more information about library resources, go to cook memoriallibrary.org.
