Links to lifelines

LA GRANDE — Phones have been ringing off the hook at the Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center, La Grande.

Greg Smith, the center’s director and state representative from District 57, said the inquiries are from business owners trying to gain understanding of federal funding that has been made available in an effort to offset the economic impact of COVID-19.

“For many business owners, their closure has had a tremendous impact on their day-to-day cash flow and their ability to make payments — from rent, to vendors, to utility companies,” Smith said. “What we’re seeing is a tremendous amount of people that are turning to the federal stimulus package that was released and focused on two programs.”

Smith said in the week since funding became available from the federal $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act stimulus package that Congress passed in late March, the development center has met with at least 30 clients daily and is receiving calls from across Northeast Oregon. Most are asking a similar set of questions with regard to the funding: What are the programs? How can they be accessed? Is a business eligible? And what is the timing?

“That’s what people are thinking about,” Smith said. “For many folks, they are thinking it’s too good to be true or not going to qualify. The message we’re sharing is this isn’t too good to be true — Congress created these incentive funds (and) we’re encouraging everyone to apply.”

The city of La Grande and the Union County Chamber of Commerce also are working to make sure local businesses are aware of and have access to federal and state programs for economic assistance in the wake of COVID-19.

City reaching outCity staff are making phone calls to check in with businesses to find out if they are aware of these programs, including the stimulus package. La Grande City Manager Robert Strope said heightening awareness of the CARES Act and other resources hopefully will help the local economy gain momentum faster once the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

“We are making these calls because we want all of our businesses to emerge from the crisis as vibrant as possible,” said Strope, said in a news release. “La Grande and Union County have a long history of pulling together in times of need and while this situation is unprecedented, there is help and we want our businesses to have access to as many resources as possible.”

Strope said the response from business owners has been quite positive.

“They are very appreciative of the outreach,” he said.

He noted many had not been fully aware of all of the help available, something he hopes the phone call campaign can change.

“Our primary purpose has been to make sure they have links to the resources they need,” Strope said.

Two key programsThe Payroll Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, both through the Small Business Association, are key programs for funding.

The PPP provides loans to businesses for keeping employees on their payroll. If they are able to keep the employees on their payroll for eight weeks the loan becomes forgivable if it was spent only on payroll, rent, a mortgage, interest or utilities. The program allocates up to 2.25 times the monthly payroll of a business. Smith said businesses that laid employees off prior to the availability of the PPP are eligible if they commit to bringing those employees back.

The loan has to be applied for through a bank.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program takes just 30 minutes to apply for. Smith said the EIDL “provides up to an immediate $10,000 grant to businesses who are willing to self verify immediate economic harm. Folks can go onto the SBA website and fill out an application.”

He explained the economic harm businesses have to claim to receive the EIDL is essentially accepted on the applicant’s word, basically on an honors system. Businesses that apply are “eligible for this 10K grant, plus (will) be eligible to apply for up to $2 million in short-term funding and financing to get through the coming months,” Smith said.

Local loan programThe city of La Grande also launched its own Emergency Loan Program in response to the measures to control the outbreak. Through the program, business can receive a loan of up to $10,000 at 1% interest with deferred payments and interest for the first six months. Money for the loans will come from the city’s general fund contingency.

The loans will have a 48-month payback term. To be eligible, businesses must be located within the La Grande city limits, have had 50 or fewer employees when operating at full scale, and were generally stable or strong prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

The city initially announced businesses could apply for the loans this week. Strope said the city extended the deadline to April 16 to give more businesses an opportunity to apply and to allow those who submitted incomplete applications the chance to turn in documents meeting the city’s standards for consideration.

Business owners feeling uncertainUnion County Chamber of Commerce executive director Suzannah Moore-Hemann said the chamber has reached out to more than 400 businesses in Union County to help them understand the application process for the federal loans and connect them with the appropriate resources.

“They do not know when they will have a revenue stream again,” she said. “There is a lot of uneasiness, I guess, a lot of wanting to make sure they take care of their employees and families”

System backlogs, she added, also are causing additional stress.

“We heard from one business, they turned in theirs, and they were No. 6,000 to turn in a loan that day,” Moore-Hemann said. “She obviously was pretty distraught over that.”

Smith said business owners are expressing an uncertainty about what is coming, calling it “optimism that this is going to turnaround shortly,” but added “with that anxiety is the concern of what if it doesn’t.”

Moore-Hemann said there is anxiety among the business owners she’s met with, who are unsure of the steps they want to — or can — take.

“We’ve heard some say ‘I don’t know if I can reopen. Bills are still coming, income is not coming,’” she said. “We’ve heard some say ‘I don’t want to take a loan out right now.’”

Some business owners, she said, expressed reservations about seeking loans because they have little money coming in and do not know when they will, because it is not known when COVID-19 restrictions will end. Business owners are leery of loans because they do not want to be saddled with payments before they have funds to pay them.

The overarching message, she said, is businesses “really need this to end, really need support (and are) really nervous.”

Smith said the state government still is waiting to learn how much money Oregon will get from the CARES Act before determining what it will be able to give struggling businesses.

“We’re trying to figure that out, and then were trying to figure out what are the conditions that go with that money,” Smith said. adding he anticipates the answer coming in a couple of weeks.

He said the state also needs to know the May revenue forecast, which he said should be available the third week of May.

Once those two numbers are known, he said, “Oregon can then create a response that’s logical and actually is fundable.”