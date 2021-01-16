LA GRANDE — The bustle of sixth-grade students again filled the halls and classrooms at La Grande Middle School.
This past week, because of changing state metrics, was the first time in 10 months the school could offer in-person instruction to all sixth graders. The large number of students coming to the school was a most welcome sight for educators.
“They are bringing music back into our school,” said LMS librarian Keri Myer.
LMS sixth-grade teacher Marissa Rainsberry also said having students back in school has been a delight.
“It has been super fun. I have loved it,” Rainsberry said.
Deanna Comfort, a paraeducator at LMS, was excited to have the sixth graders actually in school because she said she believes they benefit enormously by being in an educational environment rather than at home online.
“They learn so much more just by being in class,” Comfort said.
Kimberly Dowell, a special education teacher, echoed this sentiment. Dowell said it is much easier for teachers to spot what students are having trouble with when they are together in a classroom.
Rainsberry is finding students are more likely to ask for help in a classroom setting rather than an online one. Rainsberry explained when a teacher answers a student’s question online, the rest of the class can see and hear that, which can make some feel uneasy. However, in a classroom a student can raise their hand and have a teacher come over and talk about their question in a more private manner.
LMS sixth graders now have their school building to themselves because seventh and eight graders are not there yet due to COVID-19 metrics. School district officials, though, have said that later this month state metrics could allow all students in grades seven through 12 also to receive in-person instruction.
Dowell said she believes the absence of seventh and eight graders is helping sixth graders make a smoother transition to middle school by reducing distractions.
“It hasn’t been as overwhelming,” Dowell said.
Sixth-grade teacher Kelly Oliver asked many students what they liked most about returning to a classroom setting, and she heard a common refrain — they like being with friends and learning from each other.
“They are so excited to be back,” Oliver said.
The sixth-grade students, because of COVID-19 mandates in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, are on campus on a hybrid schedule. Cohorts of students in alphabetically selected groups attend school on alternate days and receive online instruction via the school district’s comprehensive learning program the other days.
Students at school must follow strict rules related to COVID-19 safety. Oliver said she has been very impressed with how easy it has been to get students to follow these rules. She said this is a credit to parents preparing their students.
“They did a wonderful job,” Oliver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.