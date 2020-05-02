You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

LMS Plant Sale tradition continues despite coronavirus

Plant sale.JPG
La Grande Middle School science teacher Kathy Nickerson waters plants Tuesday at the school’s greenhouse. The school is continuing it annual plant sale while following restrictions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

LA GRANDE — A deep-rooted La Grande Middle School tradition will go on despite the COVID-19 crisis.

The annual LMS Plant Sale is set to roll later this month for at least the 25th straight year. The sale, a fundraiser for the middle school, will begin just before or after Mother’s Day, May 10, according to science teacher Kathy Nickerson, who is in charge of the event. The exact dates are still in flux due to COVID-19 issues.

The stock for this year’s sale includes close to 1,200 tomato plants, about a dozen varieties of pepper plants, hanging baskets with cascading perennials, and numerous other flowering plants grown in LMS’s greenhouse. All were seeded and raised with the help of close to 300 seventh- and eighth-graders.

The students have not been able to assist with the project since March 14 when all public schools in Oregon were closed.

Nickerson, though, is keeping students updated on the sale and providing information on the art of gardening during daily distance-learning science classes. Nickerson and Kevin Lair, also a La Grande Middle School science teacher, have been doing almost all of the work raising the plants since the shutdown. Students eagerly stepped forward to care for plants in the school’s greenhouse in previous years, something they are could not do this years.

“Every day students would be helping before and after school,” Nickerson said.

The absence of student help has meant Nickerson and Lair have had to do all of the transplanting of plants into larger containers and many other projects.

Still, Nickerson looks forward to the greenhouse work, noting gardening has a calming effect, especially welcome in today’s uncertain times. She added preparation of the sale is having a positive influence on many.

“It gives people something good to talk about,” the LMS science teacher said.

This year’s sale will be different from those of years past when customers often packed the school’s greenhouse. The greenhouse, because of social distancing rules, will be closed to the public and instead buyers need to preorder plants and pick them up at a site outside the greenhouse. They will be able to make donations online or leave them in a drop box.

Individuals can obtain additional information about the sale by calling Nickerson at 541-663-3481 or emailing her at kathy.nickerson@lagrandesd.org.

La Grande Middle School principal Kyle McKinney said keeping the plant sale going despite the COVID-19 crisis will make it easier for the tradition to continue in the future. He explained a portion of the money from the sale always goes to buying supplies for the next year’s sale.

“It is self-sustaining,” McKinney said.

The principal said without money from this year’s sale, the school would have had to find money from other sources to conduct a plant sale in 2021.

McKinney said the plant sale has become an iconic fixture at La Grande Middle School.

“A lot of people in the community rely on our plant sale,” he said.

When the state announced that public schools would be closed for the rest of the spring, McKinney said he received phone calls and emails from people asking if the plants still would be available.

McKinney said the plant sale has helped many students learn lessons about gardening and botany that are long remembered. Former students have told him they credit what they know about transplanting and pruning to what they learned while helping prepare the plant sale.

The principal said the plant sale is a fixture in part because the sign promoting it on Fourth Street, where the school is located, is so visible and on one of the busiest streets in La Grande.

The sale’s popularity, McKinney said, is also a reflection of the hearts of those who live here.

“Ultimately,” McKinney said, “the community likes to support our schools.”

