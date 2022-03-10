LA GRANDE — A major change is coming to businesses across Oregon.
In the wake of COVID-19 rates showing a steady decline in recent months, the state is set to end its statewide indoor mask mandate on Saturday, March 12. Local businesses will be required to shift gears again with the upcoming change but for the most part they see it as a positive development.
“I think a lot of customers are going to be really happy with the ability to choose for themselves,” said Liberty O’Dell, manager of La Grande Liquor and Smoke Shoppe. “That will probably spur more business.”
Businesses have perhaps been most impacted by the indoor mask mandate passed down from the state government. As of March 12, businesses will be able to decide for themselves whether people are required to wear masks while indoors at their establishments.
Masks offLa Grande Liquor and Smoke Shoppe faced not only a statewide mandate but requirements from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
“As an agent of the state liquor commission, we have an agreement with them that we’ll follow what they ask us to do with their liquor,” O’Dell said. “We hold that agreement to be mutually beneficial, so when they ask us to do something we follow through with that.”
The local store will now stop policing mask usage by customers on the premises, but leave the decision up to employees whether they want to wearing a face mask. According to O’Dell, the store encourages customers to continue to wear masks if they choose.
“If people still feel uncomfortable about their safety, they can wear a mask,” he said. “We did get quite a few people who were thankful we were requiring masks, but we also got way more vocal people who were against the mask mandate.”
HQ, a performance venue in downtown La Grande, recently announced upcoming in-person events as COVID-19 numbers decline. The venue is resuming its weekly open mic night on Thursdays, and the owners are beginning to schedule concert events for the spring. Chris Jennings, the venue’s co-owner, noted that HQ will abide by the update to the mask mandate while trusting in attendees to make responsible decisions.
“If you still want to bring your mask because that’s comfortable, that’s fine,” Jennings said. “We’re at that point where people need to start taking care of each other and be conscientious, while still enjoying those things that keep us sane.”
HQ does not plan to require mask usage at concerts, but will update its policies if any changes occur in the future.
“I’m hoping that everyone has a vaccine or at least has taken the steps to protect themselves and others, not coming to the shows if they’re sick and those types of things,” Jennings said. “I’m relying on some sound-minded judgment calls by people that care about each other and want to get together.”
Bella Mercantile on Adams Avenue was stout in their enforcement of mask usage during the mandate, but will refrain from enforcing masks in its La Grande location moving forward. Manager Erin Pierce said that business has stayed steady during the last two years, with the store experiencing one of its most successful years in 2021.
Pierce noted that a sizable portion of local customers were drawn to the store because of its mask enforcement.
“I think that the bigger effect is going to be on the people who came to our store because we still required the masks, feeling safe coming here,” Pierce said. “We’re just going to reassure them that we can still do curbside service and deliver and take precautions.”
Market Place Fresh Foods in La Grande is following a similar model, encouraging customers to be conscientious. Owner Marco Rennie noted that employees and customers will not be required to wear masks, but that each person can choose to do what they feel is appropriate.
“If people still feel the need, then we encourage them to wear a mask when they come in,” Rennie said. “Many people have gotten their vaccines and have the antibodies. People who are still concerned I think should continue to wear the masks.”
Employee burdenOne common theme among local businesses was fatigue among employees, who were tasked with policing the mandate.
“I think everybody is going to be really appreciative of not having to enforce it,” O’Dell said. “I feel like that burden was put on essential workers to enforce this mask mandate. It added to the essential workers’ burden of responsibility.”
Tasked with labor shortages and supply chain issues, employees policing the mandate added to the stress of working during a pandemic.
“I think it will help take some of the pressure off employees,” Rennie said. “For them to be in a place where they have to police it is difficult.”
Bella’s Pierce agreed: “I think there’s going to be a sense of relief in not having to deal with any confrontation.”
