UNION COUNTY — The past week in Union County has brought good news on several fronts of the war against COVID-19: daily cases continued to taper off, vaccines were administered to local health care workers and the county inched closer to dropping out of the “extreme risk” category of statewide measures to stop the spread.
However, local spread continued in the county, both sporadic and outbreak-driven, and public health officials have expressed concerns that holiday gatherings could lead to another spike in cases in the coming weeks.
The facts
Union County recorded 24 cases of COVID-19 during Christmas week and another three on Sunday, Dec. 27. With just one more reported on Monday, Dec. 28, a total of 971 people have been infected in Union County and 13 have lost their lives to the disease.
Daily cases continue to decline locally, and on Saturday, Dec. 26, Union County scored another victory against COVID-19: for the first time since late October, the Center for Human Development reported no new cases of the disease.
Test positivity in Union County during Christmas week was also low, coming in at 3.2% according to tracking data from the Oregon Health Authority. With case counts and test positivity low, the county has its first plausible opportunity to move out of Oregon’s most severe COVID-19 restrictions since the “two-week freeze” began on Nov. 18.
If 35 or fewer new cases are recorded between Sunday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 2, and test positivity rates stay below 5%, the county will be removed from the state’s “extreme risk” category and local restaurants could be serving meals in-person in the first week of the new year.
Of course, there is no guarantee this best-case scenario will come to pass. Spread has continued in the county, as was illustrated by the emergence of a new outbreak in La Grande. The new outbreak was reported by the Oregon Health Authority at Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in La Grande, where five people had contracted COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Additionally, Wildflower Lodge added five new cases to the care facility’s outbreak, bringing its total to 75 infections. The outbreak at Northwood manufacturing was reported unchanged from 18 cases, and the outbreak at Grande Ronde Hospital has been labeled inactive.
Even so, sporadic transmission — new cases of the disease that cannot be traced to a known source — have been the dominant mode of spread locally and beyond since early November. Since then, according to the OHA, more than half of the state’s cases have been sporadically spread.
Daily cases have also been on the decline across Oregon. In the week preceding the Christmas holiday, total new cases of COVID-19 dropped for the second week in a row and total hospitalizations fell by 11%. The state also recorded fewer than 1,000 cases several times since the beginning of last week after breaching the 1,000-case mark almost invariably since mid-November.
Nonetheless, the Oregon Health Authority highlighted last week that the state’s fatality rate stood at 1.3%. For context, a 1.3% fatality rate means that roughly one in 77 Oregonians who have contracted COVID-19 have died as a result. Union County’s fatality rate mirrors the state’s.
The facts appear to illustrate a devastating pandemic that is in decline across Oregon and in Union County. However, public health officials like Anthony Fauci have expressed concerns that holiday gatherings could lead to a spike in cases early in the new year, which could set back local reopening efforts and lead to a resurgence in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
To answer local residents’ questions about COVID-19 in Union County, a town hall with representatives from Grande Ronde Hospital, the Center for Human Development and La Grande School District will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Participants in the town hall event are expected to discuss vaccination, school resumption plans and the current state of the pandemic in the county. There will also be a Q & A segment where questions will be pulled from local submissions.
To submit a question, email it to communityrelations@grh.org. There is no deadline to do so. To view the town hall, go to eoalive.tv at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
