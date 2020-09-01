LA GRANDE — Fans of the British science fiction series Doctor Who may see a familiar blue police box on the front lawn of a home on Oak Street, La Grande.
Local Cadet Girl Scouts Sophia and Olivia Thornburg created a little library that looks like a blue police phone box, which happens to the form of the TARDIS, the fictional time machine and spacecraft from the long-running TV series Doctor Who. While this box won’t be bigger on the inside, like the TARDIS, it will contain its own treasures — the sisters are are filling it with books for their Silver Award.
The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout in middle school can earn. It requires at least 50 hours of work and involves the scout identifying an issue in the community, creating a plan to help solve the issue and implementing that plan.
Sophia Thornburg, 13, said the issue she wanted to address a need for more books. To help resolve this, Sophia and her sister Olivia, 11, built a little library, a small free collection where people can take and leave books.
“I am a fan of Doctor Who,” Sophia said. “And I saw this little library TARDIS someone had created in Detroit, and my crazy self decided I wanted to make one also. We wanted to make it so children who don’t have books can have one and pull the community together, like leave a book and take a book.”
The sisters, with help from their parents, began building the TARDIS in February. And on Sunday, Aug. 30, they placed it in their yard at 1604 Oak St.
“Quarantine was the best time to do this project. We never would have had time to do this,” Sophia said. “This was like our family quarantine project,” Sophia said.
Olivia and Sophia said they learned a lot through this experience, including woodworking and how to use power tools. Using a blueprint they found online, Sophia and her sister completed a majority of the work on their own, with supervision from their parents.
“I knew something about making mini houses, but didn’t know about making a full-size TARDIS,” Olivia said. “Learning how to keep the roof from leaking was the hardest part.”
Sophia said she chose this particular issue because she wants to be a librarian.
“Helping the community in some way is what sparked excitement in me to do this project,” Sophia said. “And it’s a step forward in the job I want to do someday. I’m very involved in Girl Scouts, and I enjoy it a lot. My favorite part isn’t the badges — it is mostly being with the girls themselves, even just sitting and talking is incredibly fun, and we go on trips everywhere.”
The Thornburgs and community members stock the books in the little TARDIS library. Sophia said this helps provide a variety of books and genres from children’s fiction to academic and educational titles.
“We are homeschooled, so we keep the books we get from schooling, and they’re amazing,” Sophia said. “We picked the ones we liked the best and put them in. People who see the TARDIS have also brought them in, without us even asking for donations.”
The sisters are part of Girl Scout Troop 50145, lead by their mother, Angela D’Antonio. As a leader and mother, D’Antonio said she is proud of the work her girls are doing.
“Girl Scouts teaches them how to find things they care about and do something about them,” D’Antonio said. “I love the girls involved in this. It is nice for girls to know at a young age that they can make a difference in the community and develop skills for life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.