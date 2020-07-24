SALEM — An informal coalition of local governments, civic and business groups across Oregon say they are being short-changed by state political leaders in charge of allocating about $1.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.
“This is disturbing to me,” said Pendleton City Councilor Paul Chalmers, who backs the coalition. “If the state was following the guidelines of the U.S. Treasury, this money would be coming to us. Where is it going and why? There has to be better accountability.”
The 17-member group includes Oregon Business Alliance, Bend Chamber of Commerce, League of Oregon Cities, and the Association of Oregon Counties.
At issue is how Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon legislative leaders are spending Oregon’s $1.6 billion share of the $2 trillion federal CARES Act approved by Congress to aid local governments hit by COVID-19 costs. A federal directive says the money sent to the states is to be passed along to local governments.
“Local governments are allowed to use these funds both to cover increased costs related to COVID-19 and make grants to community partners,” said Eric Kancler, a lobbyist for the city of Bend, who is working with the coalition. “There are many resources local governments and partners are ready to provide to their communities. But they lack the funds to do it.”
But Brown and legislative leaders in Oregon have used about $200 million of the money for targeted funding to aid Black Oregonians, small businesses, arts groups, and workers who are unemployed.
The allocation was made July 14.
“The Legislature took significant additional steps to assist vulnerable Oregonians whose lives have been turned upside down over the last few months,” said House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland.
Under the federal funding formula, local governments with populations above 500,000 received the money directly. In Oregon, only three local governments qualified: Portland received $114 million, Washington County received $105 million and Multnomah County received $28 million.
Under federal guidelines, 45% of the nearly $1.4 billion remaining money — $624 million — should go directly to local governments on a per capita basis.
“It is more administratively feasible to rely on states, rather than the federal government, to manage the transfer of funds to smaller local governments,” said the guidance from the Treasury Department. “The remaining money should be allocated on a per capita basis. This approach will ensure equitable treatment among local governments of all sizes.”
So far, the local governments have been able to start accessing $200 million in funds. Brown and legislative leaders have said another $200 million is to come. What happens with the other $224 million has become a point of contention.
In a July 2 letter to Brown and legislative leaders, the group of local governments and civic groups raised an alarm over the delay.
“Local governments statewide face both unprecedented revenue losses from COVID-19 combined with significant additional costs,” the letter said. “Most can’t afford to take the risk of granting money out to community partners without assurances that it will be reimbursed. Direct allocations are essential in enabling local governments to confidently pursue the partnerships we so desperately need to provide comprehensive solutions to our communities.”
Brown’s office has indicated the $400 million is all the money that is coming to local governments, unless Congress and President Donald Trump approve additional direct funding to state and local governments. The additional funding is supported by the Democratic-controlled House, but is unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate and is opposed by Trump.
For cities with college campuses, how classes are held is another wild card. Thousands of students from outside of the cities could spike infection rates. The list includes Oregon State University in Corvallis, the University of Oregon in Eugene, Portland State University, OSU-Cascades in Bend, and the other state universities in cities that include La Grande, Ashland, Monmouth, Klamath Falls and Portland.
Members of the coalition are waiting for a direct response to the letter and direct appeals to Brown and legislative leaders.
