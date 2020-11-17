LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our daily lives. Tuesday we learned there is a possible outbreak at Grande Ronde Hospital, city and county law agencies announced they are prepared to enforce public health mandates, and a new case was reported by the La Grande School District.
Grande Ronde Hospital sent a press release Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 17, stating it anticipates being on the list of workplace outbreaks in the Oregon Health Authority's Weekly report published every Wednesday. The minimum number of cases required to be classified as a workplace outbreak is five, but the specific number at GRH is unknown at this time.
Just minutes before the hospital made this announcement, the La Grande Police Department and Union County Sheriff's Office released a joint statement indicating they will be enforcing mandates during the two-week freeze that Gov. Kate Brown ordered to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The law enforcement agencies reported they have received a number of phone calls asking "what our position is and will be on enforcement related to these directives" from the governor to limit social activities for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.
"We remain united in our efforts to continue to communicate with and educate people about the directives, just as we have throughout this event," the press release states.
Brown issued the executive order Tuesday to implement the freeze, which places restrictions statewide on the size of social activity, including limiting indoor church services to 25 people and at-home and social gatherings to a maximum of six people from no more than two households.
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said his officers will handle responses and consequences on a case-by-case basis.
The police department and sheriff's office may refer information to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, just as anyone else can, according to the press release. The two agencies also stressed they remain busy and will prioritize calls for service that pose an immediate threat to people or property.
"Our agencies will continue to address all of these priority calls just as we always have," the joint release said. "We support our officers and deputies in exercising well-reasoned discretion and common sense in their application of enforcement especially for low level crimes and violations."
The departments asked residents to call the business line, 541-963-1017, instead of 911 when reporting a violation of the mandates.
"We recognize the hardships we’re experiencing as a community, and how we’re all ready for this to be over," the press release states. "This being said, we encourage everyone to continue to do their part to help us collectively get through this."
The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association, the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the Oregon State Police issued a press release Tuesday stating they will continue the education-first approach of enforcing pandemic rules. The associations and state police also recommend reporting executive order violations to the Oregon OSHA for workplace violations and the Oregon Liquor Control Omission for bar and restaurant violations.
Case at Island City Elementary
A staff member at Island City Elementary was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the third among La Grande School District staff in the last three weeks.
In a release, the district said it will not be closing any buildings but will likely have to limit or cease on-campus instruction.
"In order for us to move forward as a school district with students and staff in our buildings, our reality is we will likely need to shut down class cohorts, close and sanitize classroom locations, etc.," the release stated.
In the release, LGSD said that the staff member has not been at Island City Elementary since Friday and that the areas where they’d been working have been sanitized.
The news came as cases continued to skyrocket locally and across the state. Union County reported six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing its most recent three-day total to 48 and overall total to 627.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.