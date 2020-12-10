UNION COUNTY — The Oregon School Activities Association on Monday, Dec. 7, announced it pushed back the start of high school sports from late this month to February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local school officials met the news with a smattering of frustration and acceptance.
The OSAA’s decision moved the start of a six-week season for traditional fall sports of football, volleyball and cross-country to Feb. 22, though football teams will be allowed to start practice earlier. Spring sports will play during the following six weeks, and winter sports will play in the six weeks after that.
Jeffrey Rysdam, athletic director and head football coach in Elgin, said he thought the OSAA’s move was predictable given the state of the pandemic in Oregon.
“I wasn’t really surprised by it,” Rysdam said. “I had a feeling they were gonna push things back just because of county cases, cases rising not only here but across the state.”
While unsurprised, Rysdam struck a cautiously optimistic tone about the prospect of six-week sporting seasons returning to area high schools in February, saying “six games is still better than no games.”
Students in Elgin have been frustrated, he said, that play continually eludes them.
“Yeah, they’re disappointed,” Rysdam said. “We’re in person out here and I’ve been talking to them at the start of each day in class. I talk to them and tell them what’s going on. They’re disappointed and, I guess, they’re basically tired of the goalposts getting moved. We get close and we have to move it again, and they just want to get back to normal.”
At the other end of the Grande Ronde Valley, Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with state restrictions on school sports.
“With the latest shift in goalposts today, we are currently not allowed to have any indoor sports at all — this despite the fact that we are allowed to have PE classes, be in school, ride buses, etc.,” Pettit wrote in a Dec. 3 press release predating the OSAA announcement. “Expressing my frustration here, this goes clearly against the concept that activities are a part of school and an important part of the educational process.”
In the release, he voiced his criticism of Gov. Kate Brown for changes to Cove’s ability to provide sporting opportunities to students. Under the governor’s risk and protection framework, K-12 sports now are prohibited in counties with 60 or more cases of COVID-19 in the previous two weeks.
Pettit expressed a similar frustration that the OSAA pushed sports to February.
“We have said for years and continue to say that activities are an integral part of the educational experience for secondary students, for high school students, and (we’re) still waiting for that to happen this year,” the Cove superintendent said.
While action on the court, field and track has widely been put on hold in 2020, some sports did take place earlier in the fall. Imbler Athletic Director Mike Mills said he felt his school was fortunate to squeeze in an early volleyball season, adding it was good for the students.
Mills, though, expressed his own frustration with the delay in sports but said it was a necessary sacrifice in a difficult year.
“I’m a little disappointed, but I can understand why they (OSAA) are doing that,” he said.
The mood in Imbler, Mills said, was “sour,” but he emphasized the whole community must deal with the COVID-19 pandemic together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.