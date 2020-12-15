LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic is influencing Christmas shopping at local outdoor stores.
Whit and Mavis Hartz, owners of the Mountain Works Bicycles, know this firsthand. The sales of snowshoes, backcountry skis and Nordic skis are up significantly at their store in downtown La Grande this Christmas season. Mavis Hartz said she believes this is because more people want to go into the backwoods this winter where they have to worry less about social distancing than they would if they were at alpine ski areas.
Whit Hartz in the spring anticipated there would be more demand this winter for such products and ordered additional snowshoes and skis. He said the shipment only recently arrived because of distribution issues created by the pandemic.
Mountain bikes also are more popular this winter due to COVID-19, said Mavis Hartz. Perhaps more people want to get into the outdoors this winter after being inside so much, she said. Sales also may be up, Hartz said, because parents are getting mountain bikes for their sons and daughters who have to take distance education. She said parents look at cycling as a form of physical education their children are missing out on.
Sales of stationary bike trainers are also up at the Mountain Works.
“Riders are setting them up in their homes,” Mavis Hartz said.
She said their popularity is up in part because people are going to gyms for stationary bike spin classes less frequently due to the pandemic. The state has shut down gyms during portions of the pandemic.
At La Grande’s Ace Hardware, Phil Gillette, the store’s sporting goods manager, said the guns and ammunition are selling at a much faster rate than in previous Christmas seasons. People are purchasing them for hunting and self-defense, he said.
He attributed the increased sales to a national shortage triggered by COVID-19. Much of the shortage reflects the closure or curtailing of the operation of mines. This has reduced the amount of metals available for the making of guns and ammunition, which has sparked a degree of panic buying.
“Our sales are through the roof and we can not get enough product,” Gillette said.
Trent Bray, owner of The Bobolink, a birding supply store, said the sale of binoculars has been particularly strong this Christmas season. He said this likely reflects an increased interest in bird-watching in people who desire to get outdoors more during the pandemic. Bray said binoculars are a product that gets increasingly better due to technological advancements.
“They are getting smaller and more powerful,” Bray said.
He also noted it is easier to quickly focus new models of binoculars, something important when watching quick-moving avian creatures.
At Alpine Archery, John Appleton, who co-owns the store with his wife, Anieta, said gift cards are again a top seller this Christmas season. He said many of the buyers are relatives or friends of avid bowhunters but are unfamiliar with archery. Appleton said the gift card idea is a good one for such individuals because the needs of archers are very specific.
He said it is tough for people unfamiliar with the nuances of bows to get the right equipment to complement them. Appleton cited arrows as an example.
“If you get the wrong size arrows for someone’s bow they will be useless,” he said.
Anieta Appleton said this Christmas season is again a busy one at Alpine Archery.
“I love it. We get to see our regular customers and the people who come in once or twice a year,” she said. “It is like family coming in to see you.”
