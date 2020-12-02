UNION COUNTY — The public health arm for Union County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 2, as cases continue to steadily rise in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Daily cases have increased by a factor of three each day since Sunday, when a relatively small load of three new cases was reported. The steady climb back into double digits precedes a potential post-Thanksgiving surge in cases, which public health officials feared may begin to appear one to two weeks after the holiday as people develop symptoms and get tested.
Wednesday’s 12 cases put Union County over the 800-case mark less than two weeks after surpassing the 700-case mark. The county’s total COVID-19 count now stands at 809 cases and eight deaths.
Statewide, the death toll rose by double-digits once again on Wednesday as the Oregon Health Authority reported the losses of 18 Oregonian lives, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 953.
Statewide daily cases remained high as well. OHA reported 1,244 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 78,160. As of Wednesday, 1.8% of the state’s population — nearly one in every fifty Oregonians — have contracted COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
Union County has fared no better than the state, as its 809 positive cases account for roughly 3% of the county’s population, meaning roughly one in every 33 people have tested positive so far.
Public health officials continue to ask people to practice pandemic hygiene and avoid unnecessary social contact.
