NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.
The two-storm combination could bring a history-making onslaught of wind and coastal flooding from Texas to Alabama, forecasters said.
Still a tropical storm for now, Laura churned just south of Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a mother and young son who were crushed by a collapsing wall.
Laura was not expected to weaken over land before moving into warm, deep Gulf waters that forecasters said could bring rapid intensification.
“What we know is there’s going to be storm surge from Marco. We know that that water is not going to recede hardly at all before Laura hits, and so we’ve not seen this before. And that’s why people need to be paying particular attention,” Gov. John Bel Edwards warned Sunday.
Shrimp trawlers and fishing boats were tied up in a Louisiana harbor ahead of the storms. Red flags warned swimmers away from the pounding surf. Both in-person classes and virtual school sessions were canceled in some districts.
State emergencies were declared in Louisiana and Mississippi, and shelters were being opened with cots set farther apart, designed to curb infections.
“The virus is not concerned that we have hurricanes coming, and so it’s not going to take any time off and neither can we,” Edwards said.
Several hours away from the Louisiana coast, a lopsided Marco continued to collapse. By late Monday morning, meteorologists could no longer find tropical storm-force winds within its ragged center. It stayed a tropical storm only because of stronger winds to the northeast.
Because of that, the National Hurricane Center canceled tropical storm warnings for west of Morgan City, Louisiana, but kept them for the New Orleans region and farther east to the Mississippi and Alabama border, where Marco still had a bit of strength. The threat of 2 to 4 feet of storm surge remained.
For the residents of the Louisiana coast, “they’re certainly lucky that Marco is not worse than it is,” said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. “This will come and go, and they can get ready for Laura. That’ll be the main attraction.”
Monday morning, Marco was centered about 55 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and heading northwest at 8 mph. Forecasters expected its 50 mph winds to remain just offshore Tuesday as it weakens and dissipates, leaving a flooded coastline.
Meanwhile, Laura drenched much of Cuba as it headed northwest at 20 mph with top sustained winds of 60 mph.
