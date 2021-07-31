UNION COUNTY — Masks will be required for anyone inside a school in Oregon this year, according to a directive Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, July 29.
“The science and data are clear: the delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious,” Brown said in a statement. “My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best.”
The news left some local educators feeling worried.
Mark Mulvihill, superintendent of the InterMountain Education Service District, which serves all of Union County’s school districts, fears the mandate will raise the temperature of debates in communities over whether masks and vaccinations are needed to quell the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is pulling communities apart,” he said.
Mulvihill said he is concerned about superintendents and other colleagues who will be in the middle of conflicts in their communities.
“They will be caught in a situation they can’t win,” he said.
Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells said his district was planning on making the wearing of masks optional prior to the July 29 announcement. He said the decision would have benefited students by making it easier for them to focus on school work since masks would not be a distraction for those who chose not to wear them.
The Oregon Department of Education will announce next week details about the mandate and its rules.
“Hopefully, this will bring more clarity,” Wells said.
Wells and other educators want to know if the mandate will require students who have already been vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear masks at school. North Powder School District Superintendent Lance Dixon believes the impact of such a rule within the mandate would be both good and bad.
“It would encourage students to get vaccinated,” he said.
On the other hand, students who have not been vaccinated might see many classmates not wearing masks and copy them, creating a situation that would be difficult to address.
“We would be fighting a battle we would not win,” Dixon said. “It could create a lot of chaos.”
The possible vaccination issue would not impact students ages 12 and younger since COVID-19 vaccinations are not yet available to them.
Dixon said he would like the state to give school districts more local control in terms of how they handle the pandemic. He said that when school districts were provided that opportunity in 2020-21, things worked out well. He noted that of the limited number of North Powder students who contracted COVID-19 in the past school year, none contracted the virus on campus.
“There was not a case spread in school,” he said.
Imbler School District’s interim superintendent, Doug Hislop, feels for the students who were homeschooled or took classes online last year because they didn’t want to wear masks on campus. He believes many of these same students who were planning to return to school for on-site learning at Imbler will not come back in the fall.
“It will mean another year of not seeing their classmates at school,” he said.
Wells said he hopes the mandate does not mean the upcoming school year will be comparable to 2020-21 when tight COVID-19 rules were in place through much of the year.
“We survived last year, but no one wants to go through that again,” he said.
Dixon believes that ultimately schools will find positive solutions to the challenges posed by COVID-19.
“I’m sure that at the end of the day we will do what is best for students,” he said.
Mulvihill said he understands how frustrated educators are becoming when dealing with COVID-19 and the never-ending challenges it poses, many of which they thought were in the rearview mirror.
“The virus plays by its own rules,” he said.
