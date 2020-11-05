LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University in La Grande is rolling out a plan to provide classes and student services during the coming winter term just as cases of COVID-19 are trending up locally and statewide.
The plan is largely the same as EOU’s resumption plan for fall term, which included mandatory mask wearing, mass testing of students arriving on campus and restrictions on campus programs like athletics and student services.
“I don’t think we’ve changed anything massively,” said Tim Seydel, vice president for university advancement at EOU. “We’ve changed maybe some classroom setups to try to accommodate student and/or faculty needs, things we learned through this term by having students on campus taking classes.”
Students will take classes online, in person and as a hybrid of the two.
EOU stated in a press release that it will require masks indoors. Students and employees also will have to fill out daily self-health checks online before coming to campus, and those with even minor symptoms of illness will be encouraged to stay home.
Seydel said EOU developed a plan to accommodate students who have to quarantine. That plan includes assigning case managers to check in on them as well as providing dining services by delivery.
The university also made changes to its traditional holiday schedule and plans to mass-test students returning in the new year.
“We’re not having students come back after Thanksgiving — between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Luke Aldrich, capital projects manager and pandemic response officer at EOU. “We’ll test them again coming back for winter term, just like we did this time. For spring term we’re talking about what spring break looks like but we haven’t decided completely on that.”
Residence halls on campus will remain open through winter break, and the university encouraged students to remain on campus if possible between terms. Students who travel home will have to complete a COVID-19 test before returning to their residence hall for winter term.
Seydel credited such testing schemes as critical to the success of Eastern’s fall term.
“One of the turning points for us was doing mass testing of all the incoming students,” Seydel said. “We did 881 or so tests in one day up on campus. Getting the students here, getting them to self-isolate and quarantine before doing the test, doing the test, then taking care of those few students who did test positive, we got them into a situation where (we could) start having students on campus.”
Testing also is a key feature of Eastern’s plan to resume athletics. The Cascade Collegiate Conference, of which Eastern is a part, released its plan for returning to play Saturday.
Athletes competing in basketball, football, volleyball, wrestling and soccer, as well as coaches, managers and trainers will be required to undergo weekly testing. Additionally, student athletes will continue to be screened for symptoms “each day a practice or team activity of any kind occurs.” (For more on that plan, see Sports on page A7.)
The CCC’s plan still requires approval by the state before play can begin.
“I give a lot of kudos out to our coaches working with student athletes to make sure they don’t all just mingle together and spread anything,” Seydel said. “They’ve done a fantastic job.”
Seydel and Aldrich both extended those kudos to the rest of the campus community and praised students and employees alike for adhering to protocols. Nonetheless, there have been incidents of noncompliance.
“They’re there. Of course they’re there,” Aldrich said. “This isn’t easy on people. It’s quite a big change, but (we are) really pleased with the percentage of people that are complying. I mean, we’re talking about small pockets where we’re having to deal with some noncompliance.”
Aldrich said the university deals with noncompliance on a case-by-case basis, and that he had had a “lot of crucial conversations.” Even so, he said, he is impressed with the on-campus compliance compared to that in the community at large.
“We are really fortunate to have the students we’ve got and the employees that we have,” Aldrich said. “They understand how important it is. ... If you compare that to my observations that I see when I’m out in the community, I’m glad I’m not having to deal with the noncompliance in the community.”
Winter classes are scheduled to begin at EOU on Jan. 4, 2021.
