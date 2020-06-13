LA GRANDE — Meals on Wheels in Union County is rolling along at a quick pace.
The program is providing an increasing number of meals to homebound Union County residents, according to Sydney Gleeson, the food services manager for Community Connection of Northeast Oregon at the Union County Senior Center.
“We are seeing some of the highest levels we’ve had in a long time,” said Gleeson, who has worked at the Union County Senior Center for 15 years. Gleeson said the demand for Meals on Wheels, run by the Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, which operates the senior center, is up sharply because of the COVD-19 pandemic, which is hitting those older than 60 the hardest. Many seniors are fearful of leaving their homes as a result and thus are asking for Meals on Wheels service.
“Many do not have family members who live in the area who can help them,” Gleeson said.
Prior to the pandemic, Meals on Wheels in Union County was preparing and delivering 2,000 lunches a month. Now the number is more than 2,400, Gleeson said.
The program implemented significant changes in delivering meals because of social distancing rules the state has in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Volunteer drivers now must leave lunches and dinners on doorsteps of homes. Volunteer drivers used to talk with the seniors on their routes as a means of lessening social isolation.
“Often Meals on Wheels drivers are the only people some seniors see all day,” Gleeson said.
Peggy Lanman, a Meals on Wheels driver, wishes she could talk more extensively with the people she delivers to.
“I miss that part of it,” Lanman said.
She started delivering meals two years ago after retiring as a teacher at Imbler Elementary School. Lanman said she had wanted to do this after seeing how much Meals on Wheels meant to her grandmother.
Recipients of Meals on Wheels are encouraged to make a $4.75 donation.
The increase in demand for Meals on Wheels is not the only reason the food service staff at the Union County Senior Center is hopping more than ever. The center on March 17 began offering midday grab-and-go meal service for seniors and all residents. The statewide prohibition on large gatherings meant the senior center had to cancel its midday sit-down meal service. The takeout service became the replacement for the congregant meals.
Grab-and-go drew 10 people the first day, but since then its popularity has soared and it now sometimes draws more than 100 people during the noon hour. People 60 and older are asked to make a $3 donation for each meal, while those younger than 60 pay $5. The number of people coming for grab-and-go meals is substantially more than the number who came to eat in the dining hall at the Union County Senior Center. Gleeson said the center is providing 1,200-1,400 takeout meals each month, substantially more than the 800-1,000 sit-down meals per month.
Gleeson attributes the increase to more seniors in their early 60s coming for grab-and-go meals.
“We are getting more younger seniors coming now,” she said.
A number of people coming to the grab-and-go use it as a means to reach out to others, including Al Weathermon of Island City. Weathermon said he will sometimes get up to seven additional meals that he distributes to seniors in his neighborhood who are not able to get out of their homes easily.
“I want to help people who are stuck in their houses,” Weathermon said.
Gleeson said her staff is continuing to keep tabs on the seniors who are not able to get out during the pandemic. They call to find out how they are doing and how they can be helped.
“If they have a problem we try to put them in touch with people who can assist them,” Gleeson said.
For example, if seniors are not able to get their medication staff will put them in touch with a pharmacy that makes deliveries, and if someone needs to get to a doctor arrangements to provide transportation will be made. Gleeson is impressed with how hard her staff, which includes cooks Nancy Scott, Loran Maltman and Jean Redd, work to reach out.
“They have such a passion for seniors and getting them what they need,” Gleeson said, noting that the clients are always the focus of the Union County Senior Center’s food service program.
This summer, Community Connection also is providing meals for the kids summer lunch program, which serves free lunches on weekdays at the Riveria Activity Center. Even with the extra responsibilities, Gleeson said she finds the work fulfilling.
“It still is as rewarding for me as when I started,” she said.
