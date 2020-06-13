LA GRANDE — Last month, cyclists took part in a socially distanced, month-long mountain bike race around three trails at Mt. Emily Recreation Area near La Grande.
“I would say wildly successful is pretty accurate by La Grande standards,” Blue Mountain Singletrack Club member Elijah Romer said. “Our Strava club is up to 61 members. We got a ton of positive feedback.”
The BMSTC is carrying the competitions into the summer — four weekly challenges for club members to determine the king and queen of the mountain when it comes to downhill racing, as well as a daunting challenge.
Beginning June 20 and running to the end of the month, the Everest Challenge is an effort to climb the same amount of elevation as the highest mountain in the world, 29,029 feet.
Romer pitched the idea to the club after seeing a similar challenge described on Strava, a cycling app that tracks rides.
“I can’t take full credit for it. The Strava app will do push stories embedded in your feed. Somewhere in the middle of May I saw two guys had done one at their ski resort.”
Romer is among at least three individuals who are going to try the task in a day, which could mean biking up MERA anywhere from 10-15 times, depending on their starting point.
“You go through the ebbs and flows of ‘This is the stupid things I’ve every done’ and (feeling) euphoric,” he said of the challenge.
The club is opening the challenge for 11 days and gives examples on its website of how to break up the task into multiple sections. The challenge, which also will have prizes, is being used to bring awareness for a “pump track” BMSTC is trying to bring to La Grande and has a Go Fund Me page set up for.
This summer BMSTC also is doing a “SoloDuro” competition, which on its website is called “an opportunity for BMSTC members to compete against each other for best time on a predetermined point to point downhill course on MERA.”
According to the website, there will be a total of four courses or stages throughout the month of June — one each week. Weekly prizes are available to the winner of each stage at the end of a week for that stage’s “KOM” and “QOM,” and the overall king and queen will be determined at the end of the month.
The SoloDuro courses all have an elevation drop from start to finish. The first week’s course went down 778 feet in elevation from start to finish over 3.25 miles, and Week 2’s, which concludes Sunday, has a drop of 1,869 feet over 6 miles. The Week 3 stage will be announced as the previous stage wraps up, and Week 4’s announcement will follow.
A SoloXC contest also is taking place on a weekly basis for riders who don’t want to do only a downhill ride. Both courses have about the same increase and decrease in elevation in their duration, and random prizes are available for club members who complete them.
“I’ve seen a few people attempting the downhill that you can tell by their times it’s not their thing, but they’re trying something new,” Romer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.