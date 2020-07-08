LA GRANDE — Many artists like to work in isolation.
Not Brian Weaver of Fort Myers, Florida. Weaver is a painter of murals, one who has more than a dozen to his credit. Weaver started his latest project this week, a mural for a building on Fourth Street that houses the new Depot Street Takeout.
The building earlier was a bakery for Ten Depot Street restaurant and is owned by Sandy Sorrels. The building has a drive-up window where customers can pick up the restaurant’s takeout offerings.
Weaver’s mural will include images of mountains, flowers and fresh fruit and vegetables.
“I want to create a fresh fruit vibe,” he said.
Weaver also aims to paint a work that will lift the La Grande in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to help bring something beautiful to this community,” he said.
The artist is no stranger to La Grande. He is a friend of Sorrels and has been coming to La Grande since he was a child. Weaver’s late parents — Judy and Marty Weaver — and Sorrels also were good friends in college.
Brian Weaver is energized by painting in the presence onlookers walking and driving by.
“I love people reacting to my work,” Weaver said. “I like putting smiles on faces.”
He said that as a muralist he has to walk a delicate line.
“I want to provide what the owner wants while still allowing myself creativity,” Weaver said.
He credits his artistic skills to his parents, who nurtured his creativity.
“I was always surrounded by encouragement and freedom to create,” he writes on his website, brianweaverart.com.
Weaver said he is fortunate he was not influenced by television and video games while he was growing up because his parents did not make them readily available.
Instead they often gave him a pair of options to choose from.
“I was given a choice of a pencil or a book. I always chose the pencil and for hours would draw whatever my imagination said I was feeling,” Weaver said.
The artist, who began the mural Wednesday, anticipates it will take between 10 and 14 days to complete his work.
His medium will be spray paint. He likes to use spray paint because it provides him with a wider variety of colors to work with, and using the medium allows him to create images quickly.
“It is like painting with a sword,” he said.
Sorrels said she selected Weaver to do the mural because she has been very impressed with his work and likes its fanciful nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.