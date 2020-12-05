OREGON — Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, nearly 800 Oregon physicians, including seven practicing in La Grande, signed onto a letter urging Oregonians to abide by the restrictions on social activity aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
“If the spread of COVID-19 does not slow and reverse, we will not be able to provide the best care for anyone whether they need a ventilator for COVID-19, chemotherapy for cancer, or a safe place to deliver a baby,” the letter states. “Any promotion of in-person social gatherings outside of our households or ‘bubbles’ is dangerous and irresponsible.… We have countless examples of how such gatherings endanger those who attend and also everyone they live with, work with, or who are part of their broader community. Oregon physicians urge small, safe celebrations for one more holiday season to prevent regret and grieving as 2021 approaches.”
The chief architect of that letter, OHSU pediatric physician and professor of public health Paul Lewis, said the message of the letter remains vitally important.
“Our job is to take care of people, and we want to be able to do that,” Lewis said. “But if we get squeezed and squeezed and squeezed, it gets hard, and people get tired.”
Lewis said he understands the difficulties of continuing to stay isolated during the pandemic, from increased stress at work to separation from loved ones.
“It’s a bad situation for everybody,” he said. “That said, we want people with other health problems — stomachaches and babies being delivered and everything else, car crash victims — we want them to be able to get the care that they need.”
At least seven physicians in La Grande agreed with Lewis. Doctors Melindres Lim, Susan Rice, Eve Koltuv, Kevin Grayson, Mary Porter, Arie Trouw and Zachary Spoehr-Labutta all signed their names to the letter. None of the doctors returned calls seeking comment.
Lewis said he was confident that health care professionals from x-ray technicians to nurses would have gladly signed their names to the letter as well, had they been given the opportunity. He noted the letter was released after being circulated for only a few waking hours.
“That was about 10 p.m. to noon, so it was mostly while people were asleep,” Lewis said. “That response of pushing 1,000 was with maybe four daylight hours, so it was quick and it was immediate. Physicians are a strange group, and they’re pretty driven and they want to do a good job because most of us have strongly bonded with our patients and their goals. We want them to get better and we want them to survive, and we want to know that no matter what happens, we did everything in our power to help them.”
Since the letter was signed and released, the spread of COVID-19 has not relented. Oregon had recorded more than 1,000 positive cases in 16 out of the last 17 days as of Thursday, Dec. 3, and if a post-holiday spike were to happen, the window when it would likely materialize is just beginning.
“We know that if people encountered the virus on Thanksgiving, it would be seven, 14 days before that wave would hit the hospital,” Lewis said. “Because it takes a little while to get sick, then it’s usually this later-in-the-illness second week when people get the most sick… first, second week of December. Next week, we’ll see. I don’t know if there’s any way to predict it, but people are putting their seat belts on.”
