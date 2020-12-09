LA GRANDE — Small Union County businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic now have a chance to receive a boost.
But they must act promptly.
Union County has received a bit more than $730,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding from the state for grants to help businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Grant applications are due by noon Tuesday, Dec. 15. They must be sent to the Union County Administrative Office, 1106 K Ave., La Grande 97850, or emailed to bizgrant@union-county.org.
Businesses applying, in some cases, will be eligible for up to $10,000, according to guidelines the Union County Board of Commissioners approved Monday, Dec. 7, for the Union County Business Assistance Grant Program.
The board approved the program with a 2-0 vote. Commissioners Paul Anderes and Donna Beverage voted in support, but Commissioner Matt Scarfo did not vote after declaring a conflict of interest because he is a La Grande business owner.
“We are really hoping it bridges a gap so companies don’t have to go out of business,” Beverage said of the CARES funding.
The grant program’s guidelines state this funding will not be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, all applications received by the deadline will be evaluated before decisions are made.
Beverage said the commission wanted to stay away from a situation that occurred earlier this year when the state made COVID-19 relief funding available for businesses that went to the first who applied.
“That was kind of a race, (and) the money was gone in 30 minutes,” Beverage said. “We wanted to avoid that and give everyone eligible time to apply.”
The Union County Business Assistance Grant Program guidelines state that only those businesses with 30 or fewer employees can apply.
“We wanted to focus on small businesses. That is what the state asked us to do,” Beverage said.
Anderes, chair of the board of commissioners, said he wishes more of this funding was available.
“I know that businesses are suffering. My concern is that (the help being offered) is not enough,” Anderes said. “While it is helpful it may not be enough to save some businesses.”
Businesses that qualify for the full $10,000 will be those that were forced to close completely under both of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders in March and November. Businesses hurt to a lesser extent by one or both executive orders also will be eligible for grant funding if they can show their sales dropped at least 25% over any one-month period between March 1 and Nov. 30 due to COVID-19. The drop would have to be at least 25% greater than their sales for the same month in 2019.
Anderes said the county may or may not be able to give out the maximum amount allowed under the Union County Business Assistance Grant Program guidelines because of limited resources.
“It will depend on how many apply,” Anderes said.
For information on the grant application process, call 541-963-1001.
