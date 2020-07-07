LA GRANDE — The Oregon Health Authority last week listed New Day Enterprises, La Grande, among the entities that had experienced a workplace outbreak of COVID-19.
The outbreak, which saw nine members of the New Day staff contract the virus, has largely passed, according to executive director Christy Slack. Most, in fact, have returned to work.
“We have nine confirmed and eight have been cleared and recovered,” Slack said Thursday. “We have one currently out with a positive case. She has not returned to work since then.”
New Day Enterprises — a private, nonprofit community mental health facility — serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing a place to live and opportunities to interact within the community. Slack said none of New Days’ roughly 30 clients, nor the rest of the staff of about 60, have contracted the virus.
The OHA’s weekly report lists the outbreak as having been “first reported” June 13, though it was not included in the report until July 1.
New Day should be in the clear by mid-July if nothing changes.
“(From) what I’m understanding, if there is no increased report from 28 days from the onset, the outbreak should be considered washed, so to speak,” she said.
Slack said the outbreak was traced to an individual at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, the source of the recent major outbreak in Oregon. When health authorities contacted New Day about there being potential cases within its staff, Slack said they zeroed in on one group home.
“They came to all the sites, all the employees, and all the clients were willing and able (to be tested),” she said. “One (client) refused a test. Public health gave us specific instructions for the next 14 days. We did all of those things. (The client) never showed signs or symptoms. The employees also were told they could get tested in the community (clinics).”
Slack said, to her knowledge, none of the staff had serious issues with the virus.
“The main thing I heard from someone is they had a fever. I’m so grateful for my employees,” she said.
The outbreak was one of four the Oregon Health Authority listed in the workplace outbreak category last week. The number of cases in the county, though, has not seen a drastic uptick in recent days.
Saturday was the first day the county did not report a new case since June 11. The Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande, reported just one case Sunday, and no new cases Monday. Union County now has 356 cases of COVID-19 with 21 recoveries, 333 active cases and two deaths.
Union County’s surge in cases led to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday naming it among eight counties on a COVID-19 watch list, along with Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla and Wasco counties.
“The spread of COVID-19 in these counties has risen to alarming levels in recent weeks,” the press release stated. “Analysis by the Oregon Health Authority showed alarmingly high per capita rates of case increases and community spread — cases where the infections are not attributable to a specific location or event. This community spread is a serious warning sign for health experts.”
State agencies will monitor counties on the watch list in the coming days while the Oregon Health Authority and local officials deploy additional resources to control the spread of the disease.
The the governor’s office also announced the Oregon Liquor Control Commission with support from Oregon Occupational Safety and Health field offices will conduct spot checks and inspections across Oregon during the holiday weekend to ensure restaurants, bars other businesses and their patrons comply with state alcohol laws, OLCC rules and the requirement to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces.
That action comes after the state reached a record of 375 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That was the first of four days in a row when there were at least 300 new cases in the state, adding 344 Friday, 303 Saturday and 301 Sunday. Sunday’s total moved the state past 10,000.
There were 165 cases added Monday, the lowest total since 171 were posted June 30.
Businesses that refuse to comply with requirements face fines and harsher penalties.
OSHA and OLCC staff have the authority to take administrative action, according to the press release, including issuing citations, fines and “Red Warning Notices,” which apply to businesses that appear to be in “willful violation” of the governor’s executive orders or that refuse to take corrective measures.
“Such businesses are closed until the hazardous condition is remedied,” the press release stated. “Violation of a Red Warning Notice results in stiff penalties.”
And the city of La Grande in a press release Monday morning announced City Manager Robert Strope extended the city’s emergency declaration through Sept. 4 in conjunction with Brown’s extension of Oregon’s state of emergency declaration last week.
