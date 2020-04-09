New neighborhood watch helping people cope with crisis

LA GRANDE — The homebound of La Grande may be shut in, but they are not being shut out during the COVID-19 crisis.

A new La Grande neighborhood watch group is doing its best to make sure these community members are not neglected. The volunteers are striving to keep the lives of the homebound rolling in a positive direction during the COVID-19 crisis by delivering not only food but also smiles.

“Our mission is to love our neighbors,” said Spring Roberts of La Grande, the founder of the #LaGrandeStrong Corona Virus Neighborhood Watch.

The neighborhood watch was created about three weeks ago and has been growing quickly since then. It has a total of 1,500 members in Union County, about 1,400 of whom are from La Grande. All have been directed to strictly follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Our slogan is Spread Kindness, Not Virus,” Roberts said.

The watch is part of the broader organization La Grande Strong, which Roberts also started.

Members of the La Grande neighborhood watch are concerned not only with the virus but also law enforcement. They are asked to be on the lookout for suspicious people in their neighborhoods and report any concerns to the police. Roberts said there have been reports of suspicious people going to the homes of the vulnerable in other parts of the Northwest, and her group wants to prevent that from happening here.

The well-being of those at risk is constantly on the mind of Roberts. She said this is particularly critical now because those most vulnerable to COVID-19-19 — seniors and individuals with pre-existing conditions — may not be getting out to shop. In many cases it is not because of mobility issues, Roberts said, but rather the fear of contracting the potentially deadly virus.

Many of those the new neighborhood watch organization is helping fall into this category, Roberts said. They include Jordan Hovingh and her daughter, Ella. The two have not been outside in four weeks because they share a genetic condition that compromises their immune systems. Roberts delivers groceries to the two several days a week. She places the food on their doorstep and then thy bring it inside after sanitizing it.

“We are so thankful,” Hovingh said Wednesday morning after receiving bread and milk, for which she had electronically paid Roberts.

Some of neighborhood watch’s most heartwarming stories of outreach have unfolded after word was received of multiple La Grande families in need of food because of financial problems.

Neighborhood watch members in each case filled cars of food and drove them to the families’ houses.

“The outpouring was incredible,” Roberts said.

She said families provide very heartfelt thanks.

“The appreciation is huge,” Roberts said.

Neighborhood watch members found out about the families through the watch’s La Grande Strong Facebook site. Linked to the site is a page that is part of La Grande Strong and is filled with reports of local random acts of kindness.

“We want to bring great acts of kindness to light,” Roberts said.

At the start of the Facebook page, Roberts writes of altruistic love, something she said members of the neighborhood watch are displaying.

“Selfless love means putting the needs, desires, and sometimes, the wants of the person you love ahead of your own.... Whether it hurts, is painful, or you get nothing out of it for yourself, loving someone selflessly means that you make decisions based not on what you want, but what is best for the one you love,” Roberts said in a Facebook post.

The La Grande neighborhood watch will later be divided into a number of zones, each identified by a color. Members will be encouraged to get to know as many people as they can in their zone and be on the lookout for those who may need help.

La Grande Strong’s neighborhood watch and acts of kindness Facebook pages are places where everyone in La Grande can connect.

“We have created instant community for people,” said Roberts, who said she has received enormous help from her husband, Darwin.

The link to the neighborhood watch page is www.facebook.com/groups/204864584260514, and the link to the #LaGrandeStrong “Spread Kindness, Not Virus” Facebook page is www.facebook.com/groups/840884383054146.

The owner of Le Bebe Cakes Coffee Shop and Bakery, Roberts also is involved in community service activities outside of La Grande Strong. For example, she is one of the leaders of Kids Immediate Dinner Solutions, which is delivering free dinners to all youths age 12 and younger in Union County in April.

Roberts said reaching out to others is a joy for her and helps her deal with the anxiety everyone is facing during the COVID-19 crisis.

Helping “is an antidote to help me cope,” Roberts said.

She said she wants the new neighborhood watch to reman in place long after the COVID-19 crisis passes.

“Absolutely, we want to use it as a tool in the future,” Roberts said.